Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas announces expanded dealer territory for Wiese USA

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and automation and fleet solutions, announced today that it has appointed Wiese USA to represent its three brands, Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich warehouse products, across Alabama and Northwestern Florida.

A longstanding Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas dealer, Wiese has served the material handling industry for more than 75 years and has a proven track record for customer success. With its expanded territory, Wiese will now serve customers across 17 states and from more than 40 locations.

“We’re proud to announce Wiese as our dealer in Alabama and Northwestern Florida,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Our long-term relationship with Wiese spans more than 50 years, and their dedication and unwavering commitment to the industry will continue to serve our customers well.”

“The Wiese team is excited to expand our support to customers in the Alabama and Northwestern Florida markets,” said Chip Wiese, president and CEO, Wiese USA. “Our company culture thrives on putting the needs of our customers and team members first. We’re committed to bringing the very best in material handling products and solutions to the region and look forward to developing long-term relationships in the community.”

Founded in 1944, Wiese is one of the largest material handling equipment companies in the Midwest and South. With more than 1,000 employees, Wiese’s team is dedicated to serving its customers with a full suite of products and solutions, from material handling to automation and digital fleet management tools. The expansion will bring new growth, job opportunities and an increased presence for Wiese in Alabama and Northwestern Florida communities.



