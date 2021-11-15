MMH    Topics 

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas awarded “Top Workplaces” 2021 by Houston Chronicle

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas has been headquartered in Houston since 1992, employing 850 people on its Houston campus and 3,000 employees across North America.

By

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, today announced the Houston Chronicle has awarded the company a Top Workplaces 2021 honor. This is Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas’ first time to be nominated and recognized for the annual award.

Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces winners are based solely on employee feedback, signaling Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas employees’ confidence in the company’s values, workplace benefits and trust in senior leadership.

“We are honored that our employees have selected us as one of Houston’s Top Workplaces for 2021,” said Ken Barina, president of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Our mission to Move The World Forward begins with our people, and over the years, we have been steadfast in our commitment to building a positive culture that enables our employees and our company to be successful.”

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas employees play an important role in the future of modern manufacturing and material handling innovations, the company pointed out. Teamwork, excellence and integrity are core to the company’s culture. As a result, employee tenure at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas averages 10.5 years, significantly higher than the national average.

“I am continually impressed by our people and their dedication to supporting each other, all while strengthening client services, innovation in materials handling and the overall manufacturing industry,” said Jason Pierce, human resources director of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “The passion that our employees bring to work every day positively impacts our company culture, and the Top Workplaces award is testament to their outstanding dedication in the workplace.”

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas has been headquartered in Houston since 1992, employing 850 people on its Houston campus and 3,000 employees across North America. The company is currently hiring for more than 100 positions in Houston across multiple business areas, including manufacturing, engineering, operations, sales and supply chain.


Article Topics

News
Lift Trucks
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

ORBIS hosts third annual golf outing to benefit Children’s Wisconsin
Brightpick robots to automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch for Rohlik Group
WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources