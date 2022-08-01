Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas donates to Houston Habitat for Humanity

Houston-based lift truck provider Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas recently delivered a $5,000 contribution to Houston Habitat for Humanity in honor of National Forklift Safety Day. These funds will be used for forklift certification and to buy safety gear for Habitat’s employees and volunteers.

The donation was a result of Logisnext’s recently concluded #SafetyDrivesUs pledge campaign, which encourages forklift safety in the workplace. The pledge effort was announced on National Forklift Safety Day. Part of the company’s “Safety Drives Us” campaign, the Safety Pledge was created to reinforce the need for safe forklift operation. Employees and dealers that sign the pledge make a personal commitment to improving overall safety and wellness in their industry. The fundraising aspect of the program was to collect 3,000 pledges by June 30, 2022, with Logisnext committing to making a $5,000 contribution toward forklift certification and safety gear for Habitat’s employees and volunteers once the program reached its aim.

Every day, 855,900 forklifts are in use in the U.S. market, Logisnext pointed out. Upholding safety standards and safety training could help reduce the number of work-related accidents.



