Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas recognizes top dealers for three brands

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and automation and fleet solutions, announced today the winners of its 2022 Dealers of Excellence program. The 25th annual award program honors 21 dealers, representing the Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks, and Jungheinrich warehouse and automation products across North America.

The Dealers of Excellence award program honors dealers for demonstrating best-in-class industry expertise and providing superior customer service to the material handling industry. The 2022 winners were selected from among more than 75 Cat lift truck, Mitsubishi forklift truck and Jungheinrich dealers within the Mitsubishi Logisnext North American dealer network.

“Our industry-leading dealer network is essential to helping our customers and community Move The World Forward. This year’s honorees are leading the way by helping businesses of all sizes to run their operations more efficiently than ever before,” said John Sneddon, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “We’re proud to celebrate and recognize our 2022 Dealers of Excellence recipients. Thank you for your continued dedication and partnership.”

2022 Dealers of Excellence Honorees:

Darr Equipment Company (North)

Equipment Depot Illinois

Equipment Depot Kentucky

Equipment Depot Ohio

Fallsway Equipment Co.

Fraza, Inc.

G&W Equipment, Inc

Holt of California

Maquinas Diesel, S.A. de C.V. (Madisa)

Miami Industrial Trucks

Morrison Industrial Equipment

Prime Material Handling

Prolift, Inc.

Quinn Lift, Inc.

Ring Power Lift Trucks

The Bailey Company

Toromont Material Handling Quebec

Towlift, Inc.

Tracsa S.A.P.I de C.V.

Wiese USA, Inc. (Central)

Wiese USA, Inc. (South)

A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers Forklifts and Jungheinrich warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support.



