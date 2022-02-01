MMH    Topics 

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas recognizes top dealers for three brands

The 25th annual award program honors 21 dealers, representing the Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks, and Jungheinrich warehouse and automation products across North America.

By

Latest Material Handling News

KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More News

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and automation and fleet solutions, announced today the winners of its 2022 Dealers of Excellence program. The 25th annual award program honors 21 dealers, representing the Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks, and Jungheinrich warehouse and automation products across North America.

The Dealers of Excellence award program honors dealers for demonstrating best-in-class industry expertise and providing superior customer service to the material handling industry. The 2022 winners were selected from among more than 75 Cat lift truck, Mitsubishi forklift truck and Jungheinrich dealers within the Mitsubishi Logisnext North American dealer network.

“Our industry-leading dealer network is essential to helping our customers and community Move The World Forward. This year’s honorees are leading the way by helping businesses of all sizes to run their operations more efficiently than ever before,” said John Sneddon, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “We’re proud to celebrate and recognize our 2022 Dealers of Excellence recipients. Thank you for your continued dedication and partnership.”

2022 Dealers of Excellence Honorees:

  • Darr Equipment Company (North)
  • Equipment Depot Illinois
  • Equipment Depot Kentucky
  • Equipment Depot Ohio
  • Fallsway Equipment Co.
  • Fraza, Inc.
  • G&W Equipment, Inc
  • Holt of California
  • Maquinas Diesel, S.A. de C.V. (Madisa)
  • Miami Industrial Trucks
  • Morrison Industrial Equipment
  • Prime Material Handling
  • Prolift, Inc.
  • Quinn Lift, Inc.
  • Ring Power Lift Trucks
  • The Bailey Company
  • Toromont Material Handling Quebec
  • Towlift, Inc.
  • Tracsa S.A.P.I de C.V.
  • Wiese USA, Inc. (Central)
  • Wiese USA, Inc. (South)

A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers Forklifts and Jungheinrich warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support.


Article Topics

News
Caterpillar Forklift America
Jungheinrich
Lift Trucks
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
   All topics

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas News & Resources

Order Picking Accuracy Speeds Up Distribution
Cat Lift Trucks saddles up again as official lift truck provider for the Houston Livestock Show
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas recognizes 2023 Dealers of Excellence
Tailor lift truck leasing to your fleet
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas donates to Houston Habitat for Humanity
Wiese USA expanding materials handling into Alabama and North Florida
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas hosts high school seniors to inspire careers in materials handling
More Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Latest in Materials Handling

KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources