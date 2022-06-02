Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas hosts high school seniors to inspire careers in materials handling

Houston-based Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas recently hosted a group of high school seniors from the Houston Independent School District (HISD) to educate them about career opportunities in the materials handling industry.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a leading manufacturer and provider of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, including lift trucks, fleet software, telematics, and autonomous lift truck technology. The students who toured the 966,000 sqaure-foot campus on May 18 are enrolled in the HISD’s Certified Technical Education (CTE) Program, within the program’s automotive curriculum or “cohort.” This was the first student tour that has taken place on the company’s campus since COVID-19 hit.

Thad Nadolson, director of manufacturing operations at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, led the tour, and senior managers were available throughout to answer questions. Students learned about the manufacturing and materials handling industry, the company’s history, the future of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), women in manufacturing, and various career opportunities.

“It was a great opportunity for employees to engage with the next workforce and to educate them on what skills they will need for a career in the industry,” said Nadolson.

The tour was facilitated through a partnership between Workforce Solutions and HISD where high school students learn about various industries by visiting Houston area businesses.



