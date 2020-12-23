MMH    Topics 

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas opens scholarship applications for Houston area students

Applications for 17th annual Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship open until Jan. 22, 2021. Program dedicated to recognizing outstanding Houston-area high school students and providing financial support for higher education.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
Materials handling robot basics
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
More News

Houston-based Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas recently opened applications for its 17th annual Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship Program. The Cat Lift Trucks scholarship program is dedicated to recognizing outstanding Houston-area high school students and providing financial support to higher education in STEM and business related fields.

The Cat Lift Trucks program will recognize an outstanding high school senior in the Houston or surrounding area and reward him or her with a $5,000 scholarship. Applicants must be from a Houston-area school district and plan to enroll in a college, university, or technical school in Texas, focusing on STEM or business-related studies related to the materials handling industry. Finalists are chosen based on their academic performance, financial needs, leadership roles, and community involvement.

Since its inception, the Cat Lift Trucks scholarship program has awarded college scholarships more than $125,000 in educational assistance. Applications are open through January, 22, 2021.The scholarship recipient will be announced the week of March 22, 2021.

The scholarship requirements and online application form for Houston-area students can be found here.


Article Topics

News
Caterpillar Forklift America
Education
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
scholarship
STEM
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Our list got a shakeup this year with new entrants involved with warehouse robotics and high-density storage. The bottom-line revenue tally, based on 2022 revenue figures, is a bit down from our previous Top 20, which came off a high growth year for most suppliers.
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Materials handling robot basics
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources