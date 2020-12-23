Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas opens scholarship applications for Houston area students

Houston-based Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas recently opened applications for its 17th annual Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship Program. The Cat Lift Trucks scholarship program is dedicated to recognizing outstanding Houston-area high school students and providing financial support to higher education in STEM and business related fields.

The Cat Lift Trucks program will recognize an outstanding high school senior in the Houston or surrounding area and reward him or her with a $5,000 scholarship. Applicants must be from a Houston-area school district and plan to enroll in a college, university, or technical school in Texas, focusing on STEM or business-related studies related to the materials handling industry. Finalists are chosen based on their academic performance, financial needs, leadership roles, and community involvement.

Since its inception, the Cat Lift Trucks scholarship program has awarded college scholarships more than $125,000 in educational assistance. Applications are open through January, 22, 2021.The scholarship recipient will be announced the week of March 22, 2021.

The scholarship requirements and online application form for Houston-area students can be found here.



