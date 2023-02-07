MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks    Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas recognizes 2023 Dealers of Excellence

Program recognizes top Cat Lift Truck, Mitsubishi Forklift Truck and Jungheinrich dealers.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, announced today the winners of its 2023 Dealers of Excellence program. The annual award program honors dealers representing the Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks, and Jungheinrich warehouse and automation products across North America.

Dealers receiving this honor are recognized for demonstrating best-in-class industry expertise and providing superior customer service to the material handling industry. The 2023 winners were selected from among more than 75 Cat lift truck, Mitsubishi forklift truck and Jungheinrich dealers within the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas dealer network in North America.

“We’re proud to celebrate and recognize our 2023 Dealers of Excellence recipients,” said Eric Gabriel, Vice President of North America Dealer Sales at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “This award recognizes an exceptional group of dealers that strive to continuously provide first-class customer service and support. We congratulate them for their commitment and appreciate their dedication to the material handling industry.”

2023 Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Dealers of Excellence Honorees:

  • Atlantic Lift Truck, Inc.
  • Bailey
  • Darr Equipment Company
  • Equipment Depot - Kentucky
  • Equipment Depot - Ohio
  • Equipment Depot of Illinois
  • Fallsway Equipment Co.
  • Fraza
  • G&W Equipment
  • Holt of California
  • MADISA
  • Miami Industrial Trucks
  • Morrison Industrial Equipment
  • Quinn Lift
  • Toromont Material Handling Quebec
  • Towlift
  • TRACSA
  • Wiese USA, Inc. (Central)
  • Wiese USA, Inc. (South)


Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers Forklifts and Jungheinrich warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support.


