Mobile Automation Group of MHI (MAG) reports 1-year and 5-year growth in mobile automation

The Mobile Automation Group (MAG) Industry Group of MHI announced that member companies reported an over 24% increase in mobile automation business in 2021 compared to 2020.

The Mobile Automation Group (MAG) Industry Group of MHI announced that member companies reported an over 24% increase in mobile automation business in 2021 compared to 2020. In addition, the 2021 data reported by member companies represents an average compounded annual increase of 17% for the last five years.

“This 24% increase confirms the growth we have all been seeing in the industry,” stated Mark Longacre, MAG Chairman, and JBT Applications Engineering Manager. “The five-year growth rate shows this is not just a short-term spike, but a longer-term trend where systems deliver the expected results and customers roll systems out to many facilities”.

MAG is a group of system and component suppliers that operate in the mobile automation market for material movement in manufacturing, warehousing, and other industrial applications.

Mobile Automation Group (MAG) members are the Industry’s leading suppliers of automatic guided vehicle systems. They supply systems worldwide and in virtually every major manufacturing and distribution sector.

MAG programs include:

  • The development of educational and training materials.
  • A voice in the development and maintenance of national standards.
  • The confidential exchange of market statistics and publication of industry data to the public.
  • The communication of the benefits of MAG solutions via trade shows, educational forums, and other national and regional seminars.

The Mobile Automation Group (MAG) Industry Group of MHI recently announced the approval of Balyo, Kivnon LLC, and Tennant’s application to join MAG at the 2022 Spring Meetings held May 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

MHI member companies have the opportunity to join any of MHI’s Industry Groups or the Solutions Community. Industry Groups share information and conduct research to stay at the forefront of their industry. Typical Industry Group activities include industry statistics collection, standards development, technical publications, public relations, promotion of safety, and member and user education. The Solutions Community brings MHI members together with equipment and systems users to collaborate and address common challenges and opportunities in manufacturing and supply chain in a safe harbor environment.

For more information about MHI Industry Groups, please visit mhi.org/industrygroups. To learn more about MAG, please visit mhi.org/mag.


May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

