Mobile dimensioners at KHT capture weights, sizes automatically

Making its first ProMat appearance, KHT (Booth S5147) featured two of its MultiScan mobile master data recording stations to capture item dimensions and weights—including those with complex shapes.

“We’re showing the 800 and the 1200 models, which are ideal for the American marketplace,” said Gerrit Schneider, commercial agent for KHT, who noted that the company is part of KNAPP and looks to be establishing an office here soon.

The MultiScan measures length, height, width and weight automatically, as well as captures an image of the item or a shipping container of products. Motor-powered, the dimensioner passes over the item without human intervention. Recorded data can be used for quality control prior to a shipment, Schneider said, or as a master data acquisition system using DataScan software.

“Additionally, it’s mounted on a network-independent transport trolley with infrared light barriers and an integrated, calibrated scale—making the unit ideal for mobile applications,” he added.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




