Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) opens its largest North American office In New York

Denmark’s fastest-growing robotics manufacturer and industry leader in autonomous mobile robots adds first showroom outside of headquarters with space for double the employees in MiR’s largest market.

Mobile Industrial Robots, a market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), has opened its largest office in North America to accommodate continued growth across the continent.

The new two-building, 7376 sq. ft. office in Holbrook, N.Y., replaces the Danish company’s first international office, opened in the same city in 2016. It also includes MiR’s first showroom outside of the company’s headquarters in Odense, designed to showcase its wide range of mobile robots and the various applications that can help users optimize workflow, increase productivity and reduce costs. With the new facility, the company expects to add at least seven new employees within the next year to the 13 already in the United States.

“With North America continuing to be our largest market at 30% of total sales, we have simply outgrown our smaller office here in New York in only three short years,” said Ed Mullen, vice president of sales, Americas, MiR. “In fact, we have actually doubled sales in the U.S. compared to last year as companies from various industries discover how AMRs can automate internal transport to help optimize workflow, increase productivity and reduce costs. The growth potential is huge, with many of our multinational customers now investing in multiple AMRs.” 

Founded in Odense, Denmark in 2013, MiR opened the first office in Holbrook followed by facilities in San Diego, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Singapore and Shanghai. The company’s family of AMRs for heavy and light internal transport optimizes logistics throughout the entire production chain, from the warehouse to the delivery of goods. The MiR100, MiR200, MiR500 and MiR1000 (launched in April) are already installed in more than 50 countries at companies such as Toyota, Ford Motors, Raytheon, ABB and CABKA North America. The robots help manufacturers and other organizations keep up with ever-changing customer demands with flexible and easily adaptable production facilities.

For example, Teamvantage, an injection molding and contract manufacturer, implemented a MiR100 robot with a hook (a MiRHook100) this summer at its warehouse in Forest Lake, Minnesota.

“Teamvantage recently embarked on a warehouse optimization project, part of which was to implement an autonomous robot to efficiently transport product between our warehouse and production floor and to enable our employees to focus on more value-added tasks,” said Kelly Stichter, general manager, Teamvantage. “The MiR solution was most appealing for our application due to its ease of use, including mapping features and web-based interface; its flexibility, the available hook accessory and small footprint; and its safety features, which include cameras, sensors and sounds. Another plus was the simplicity of its design (that is, use of standard components) that makes it easy to maintain.”

MiR will be participating in the Autonomous Mobile Robot Conference on September 17 in Louisville, Ky. Sponsored by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), the AMR Conference features a full day of sessions highlighting everything companies need to know about using these innovative tools to increase productivity and create lean operations in logistics, manufacturing, retail and other industries. MiR’s North American sales director, Josh Cloer, will speak on “How Artificial Intelligence Will Increase the Performance and Capabilities for Autonomous Mobile Robots.”

MiR will also exhibit in booth US-8071 at PackExpo Las Vegas, North America’s largest packaging trade show.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Robotics
Equipment
AGVs
Automation
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Manufacturing
Mobile Industrial Robots
Robotics
   All topics

