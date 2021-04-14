Mobile Industrial Robots presents expanded AMR fleet

At ProMatDX this week, Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) is exhibiting its expanding fleet of collaborative autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

MIR’s user-friendly and powerful AMRs include the MiR250, a faster, safer and more agile offering that can travel at 4.5 miles per hour and is lower and narrower than its other AMRs, enabling it to smoothly and efficiently navigate in—and through—limited spaces, including door openings, small elevators and under tables.

MIR’s AMR solutions, which also include the MiR100, MiR200, MiR500 and MiR1000, are designed to optimize logistics throughout the entire production chain, from the warehouse to the delivery of goods. In addition, they’re installed in companies like ABB,

CABKA North America, Ford Motors, Raytheon and Toyota.

“While each of our AMRs have a place in warehousing and manufacturing facilities, we continue to see a strong demand for compact and agile robots that can quickly, safely and smoothly navigate through tight environments, as well as around human workers and other obstacles,” said Ed Mullen, VP of sales, Americas at MiR. “MiR250 is proving to be an ideal solution for those needs.”



