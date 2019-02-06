Mobile Workstations: Untether your Receiving Department and Watch Productivity Rise

Eliminate costly motion and relying on mobile carts that are equipped with an integrated power systems

Download Now!
Sponsored by:

Newcastle Systems in the News

Mobile Workstations: Untether your Receiving Department and Watch Productivity Rise
Direct Relief’s integrated lithium power carts improve operations
Newcastle Systems introduces Atlas Series mobile dimensioning workstations
MHPN Readers’ Choice Products of the Year winners announced
Making the Case for Mobile Workstations
More Newcastle Systems News
By · February 7, 2019

Are your operators moving goods excessively before putaway and walking a lot to print labels at fixed stations? Do workers wait around for goods that they need to put away?

If you answered yes, then maybe it’s time to make the case for mobile workstations.

By eliminating costly motion and relying on mobile carts that are equipped with an integrated power system, companies can effectively:

  • boost dock-to-stock cycle time,
  • reduce labor by as much as $10,000 per worker,
  • eliminate improperly labeled products, and
  • significantly increase capacity.
Download Now!

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Mobile Computing · Mobile Printer · Newcastle Systems · Purchasing · Workstation · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Crossover Businesses: Blurring the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers
Download the report and uncover how to survive the new challenges businesses are facing and the technology required to keep pace.
Download Today!
From the January 2019 Modern Material Handling Issue
One of Canada’s largest retail brands took bulk handling to new levels of automation and efficiency at its new Ontario DC.
Inside Canadian Tire Distribution Center: Design for flexibility
Continuous improvement in action
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations
This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Bulking up at Canadian Tire
One of Canada’s largest retail brands took bulk handling to new levels of automation and...
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...

System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Partner Links