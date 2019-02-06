Mobile Workstations: Untether your Receiving Department and Watch Productivity Rise
Eliminate costly motion and relying on mobile carts that are equipped with an integrated power systems
Are your operators moving goods excessively before putaway and walking a lot to print labels at fixed stations? Do workers wait around for goods that they need to put away?
If you answered yes, then maybe it’s time to make the case for mobile workstations.
By eliminating costly motion and relying on mobile carts that are equipped with an integrated power system, companies can effectively:
- boost dock-to-stock cycle time,
- reduce labor by as much as $10,000 per worker,
- eliminate improperly labeled products, and
- significantly increase capacity.
