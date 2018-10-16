Modern Materials Handling 2019 Casebook Collection
Modern Materials Handling Magazine's Editors have put together a collection of case studies from around the industry to highlight new innovations in the warehouse and how they have improved productivity within their respective companies.
This year’s Casebook is not only jam-packed with case studies but also includes the most comprehensive directories available of materials handling equipment manufacturers and related information management technology suppliers.
Modern takes a look inside 32 facilities and provides you with a look at how your peers are solving problems in the areas of Automation, Information Management, Lift Trucks, Packaging, Storage and Warehouse Environment.
It’s our hope that this annual Casebook will continue to inspire the innovation and investment that will keep your warehouse and distribution operation on the road to success for many years to come.
2018 Modern Materials Handling Casebook Entries
Automation
- Lesley Cosmetics implements a new vertical carousel
- Hudson’s Bay uses advanced order fulfillment technology
- Next Generation Films automates warehouse
- Buckman Beverage employs dual-axis crane
- GE improves material flow with self-driving vehicles
- AGVs enhance automotive powertrain production
- Thin plate pure lead batteries support walk-in van production
Information Management
- Order fulfillment system accommodates direct-to-store delivery
- Ultra-rugged mobile computers improve Fiat Chrysler’s customer service
- Chemical manufacturer’s on-time delivery rises to nearly 100%
- Rotary Corp. reconfigures its central distribution center
- Direct Relief’s integrated lithium power carts improve operations
Lift Trucks
- Forklifts help improve football game day experiences
- Ratto Bros. embraces fleet of electric forklifts
- National retailer activates battery management system
- Fleet management system helps Chicago Tribune monitor impacts
- Vehicle solutions provider streamlines traffic flow
Packaging
- Automated palletizing system bears fruit for Wonderful Citrus
- Plastic storage bins reduce manufacturer’s storage space by 50%
- Revive IT revamps packaging workflow with on-demand packaging
- Automated stretch wrapping improves a restaurant chain’s distribution
- Fastmile Logistics lowers shipment costs with rubber pallet bands
Storage
- Cold storage distributor optimizes rack to continue expansion
- Hall Wines purchases base isolators for future seismic protection
- American Dental Trading automates storage
- Nylon safety netting improves major retailer’s inventory control
- Flexible workstations improve retailer’s operations
- Meggitt Aircraft Systems implements tire carousel system
- Steel Dynamics protects its highly advanced rail welder
Warehouse Environment
- Pharmaceutical facility’s dual-gate system increases productivity
- Dearco Paint & Decorating uses advanced curtain-side technology
- Hydraulic side-lift technology increases worker productivity
