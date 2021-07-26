Modern’s 2021 Virtual Summit airs this week

Later this week, Modern Materials Handling’s 2021 Virtual Summit will air to provide insights into warehouse automation, robotics, and other fulfilllment trends. Presented by leading analysts and consultants, and moderated by Modern’s editorial team, free registration for the Virtual Summit is available here, with on-demand viewing available afterwards.

With the economy back in growth mode and ecommerce activity up sharply during the past year, the Summit is an opportunity to learn how automation, robotics, software, mobility and advanced technologies are enabling warehouse/DC operations to keep pace with demand. In fact, this need to address growing fulfillment pressures is why the theme of Modern’s 2021 Virtual Summit is “Gearing up for Growth.”

Session presenters include leaders and analysts from Main Pointe, St. Onge Company, Gartner, Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors, VDC Research, Interact Analysis, and Capgemini. Mike Levans, group editorial director for Peerless Media’s supply chain group, and Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, will serve as moderators.

“Trends like robotics, AI, and micro-fulfillment are enabling organizations with distribution and order fulfillment operations to keep pace with growth, even with the intensive materials handling involved with ecommerce,” said Levans. “However, these trends need context to be fully understood and deployed to maximum benefit, and that is what attendees get from these sessions—expert perspective and context. We are grateful to all the presenters for their participation, and all the hundreds of attendees who’ve already registered for the sessions.”

This year’s sessions are:

Keynote: Gearing Up for Growth: Key Capabilities your Company Needs to Consider Today.

Session 1 on Automation: Automation’s Evolving Role in Future Growth

Session 2 on Robotics: Assessing and Scaling Robotics to Fit Your Operation

Session 3 on Supply Chain Software: The Ties that Bind

Session 4 on Mobility: What’s Next? Assessing the Maturity of Mobile Technology Solutions.

Session 5 on Ecommerce Trends: Hyper-local Fulfillment Takes Flight

Session 6 on Emerging Tech: AI, IoT & Machine Learning inside the four walls

Click on the links above to learn more about each session. Presentations slides are available to download for registrants, so don’t miss this chance to register and hear from top industry analysts and consultants on the technologies that are driving warehouse fulfillment speed and efficiencies, to be better prepared to serve your customers.



