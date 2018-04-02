Modex 2018: Discussion, education and networking at women in supply chain forum

Keeping its focus on workforce, MHI is again presenting the “Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum” in partnership with the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA).

By ·

Keeping its focus on workforce, MHI is again presenting the “Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum” in partnership with the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA). The forum will be held at Modex on Monday, April 9. from noon to 4:30 p.m. in Room B402 (registration opens at 11:30 a.m.).

The event includes lunch, education, discussion and networking, and is priced at $99 for MHI and MHEDA members and $119 for non-members. (Paid pre-registration is required at modexshow.com/attendees/networking.aspx or at Modex Attendee Registration.) Although the event does target women, men are more than welcome to attend and participate.

Included in the forum are a keynote and workshop presented by Brenda Wensil, author of The New York Times’ bestselling book, “Break Your Own Rules.” Wensil will guide attendees through the six faulty assumptions made by most women that subsequently obstruct their progress forward, followed by new rules that clear the path.

From 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., a peer panel discussion includes six female industry leaders sharing personal experiences and advice on how to break down walls within a company and a male-dominated industry. They will address issues facing women today, as well as how they can help themselves and clear the path for next generation of female leaders. Slated to participate are:

• Heidi Healy, VP of HR at Raymond Handling
• Karen Norheim, Executive VP of the American Crane and Equipment Corp.
• Lori Palmer, President of REB Storage Systems International
• Heather Tenney, Director of DF Delivery Services at The Home Depot
• Sylvia Wilks, Chief Procurement Officer at Kimberly Clark
• Lorin Wolfe, President and CEO of Acco Material Handling

After a short break and Wensil’s workshop, participants will engage in roundtable discussions from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. This additional networking opportunity gives attendees a chance to reflect upon the afternoon’s presentations and connect with their peers about business and professional challenges. The forum concludes at 4:30 p.m. after a brief question-and-answer session.

