Modex 2018: Maximize your time with two events in one location

Sara Pearson Specter

March 22, 2018

With the co-location of Modex 2018 and the 10th-annual Georgia Logistics Summit, MHI’s latest manufacturing and supply chain expo has expanded into Halls B and C of the Georgia World Congress Center. Both events start with a co-sponsored keynote on Monday, April 9, from 8:45 to 10 a.m. Modex registration gives all attendees access to more than 850 exhibitors spread across 300,000 square feet of exhibits, as well as all on-show floor educational sessions and keynotes.

Participation in the 10th annual Georgia Logistics Summit—which runs Monday through Wednesday morning—requires separate fee and registration. Specific to the state’s logistics industry, the event brings together more than 1,500 professionals from Georgia and elsewhere to network, share best practices and learn about the latest trends in the industry.

Georgia Logistics Summit exhibitors are located in Hall C, in the new Modex Transportation & Logistics solutions center. Also in Hall C are separate conference and breakout session theaters. Presentations on Monday run from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. with a networking reception from 5 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, sessions run from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., followed by the new MHI Student Days project showcase and networking event. This gathering runs from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. and showcases schools, their industry-based academic programs and emerging workforce. Student exhibitors will present their projects, giving potential future employers a chance to see the accomplishments of the next generation of skilled workers.

Wednesday morning, the Georgia Logistics Summit continues with concurrent breakout sessions running from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. and covering women in trucking and challenges within the logistics workforce.

Also on Wednesday only, the Crane Manufacturers Association of America (CMAA) will host its Overhead Crane Safety Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (separate fee and registration required). This conference will focus on overhead crane safety technology and practices and allows attendees to earn seven professional development hour credits.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.