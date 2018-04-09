Modex 2018 Show Daily Coverage

MMH Staff

April 9, 2018

The Georgia World Congress Center will welcome more than 28,000 visitors to Modex 2018—the largest manufacturing and supply chain expo of the year scheduled to be held April 9-12, 2018.

The show, in its fourth-year, has expanded into two halls—B and C—and again welcomes the Georgia Logistics Summit as a co-located show. The show gives attendees an opportunity to explore the solutions that will keep their supply chains moving forward throughout a total of 300,000 square feet.

With more than 850 exhibitors, plus an expanded agenda of educational and networking offerings, attendees can maximize their time and easily connect with the information and tools they need to tackle today’s challenging, always-on business environment.

