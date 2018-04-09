Modex 2018 Show Daily Coverage

The Georgia World Congress Center will welcome more than 28,000 visitors to Modex 2018—the largest manufacturing and supply chain expo of the year. Here is all of Modern's coverage.

Events in the News

From MHI: Welcome to Modex
Modex 2018 expands into two halls, to hold record number of exhibitors, 28,000+ attendees
Tompkins Robotics partners with SI Systems
Modex 2018: Discussion, education and networking at women in supply chain forum
Use mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business
Mathematical modeling — more complex in warehouse design than in sizing a church or synagogue — helps find the balance between peak and normal activities to right-size the distribution center and its material handling equipment.
The Georgia World Congress Center will welcome more than 28,000 visitors to Modex 2018—the largest manufacturing and supply chain expo of the year scheduled to be held April 9-12, 2018.

The show, in its fourth-year, has expanded into two halls—B and C—and again welcomes the Georgia Logistics Summit as a co-located show. The show gives attendees an opportunity to explore the solutions that will keep their supply chains moving forward throughout a total of 300,000 square feet.

With more than 850 exhibitors, plus an expanded agenda of educational and networking offerings, attendees can maximize their time and easily connect with the information and tools they need to tackle today’s challenging, always-on business environment.

Modern produces the official Show Daily of the show. Here’s a link to all of our Modex coverage: https://www.mmh.com/topic/category/modex

Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
