Modex 2020: 300,000 square feet of space reserved at record space draw

MMH Staff

January 9, 2019

The MODEX 2020 exhibit space draw, held December in Charlotte, attracted 640 exhibitors who reserved a record 300,000 net square feet of show floor space at the Industry’s premier U.S. supply chain event. The Raymond Corporation selected the first booth along with Vanderlande Industries, Bastian Solutions and Cascade Corporation as divisions of Toyota Material Handling.



“The success of the MODEX exhibit space draw is a clear indicator as to the value of the MODEX expo and the health of the supply chain industry as a whole,” according to George W. Prest, Chief Executive Officer of MHI.



MODEX 2020, sponsored by MHI, will be the most comprehensive international manufacturing and supply chain expo held in the U.S. in 2020. MODEX will showcase the solutions of 900 exhibitors who will fill the MODEX’s 325,000 square foot show floor. MODEX will be held March 9-12, 2020 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center.



MODEX 2020 exhibits will represent solutions that span the supply chain, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems and information technologies. Manufacturers, consultants, transportation and logistics providers, publishers and systems integrators will be there to demonstrate their equipment, systems, software and services to manufacturing and supply chain professionals from around the world. These professionals will come to MODEX seeking solutions that make their supply chains work more productively and profitably.



MODEX attracts over 30,000 visitors from over 110 countries, and will once again feature an International Visitors Center. The Center provides matchmaker services for interested buyers and sellers. In addition to the exhibition, MODEX will also offer a comprehensive Supply Chain Conference featuring Keynotes, show floor seminars and several collocated partner events. Industry experts will lead a broad range of show floor educational sessions covering all aspects of manufacturing, distribution and supply chain operations.