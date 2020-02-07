Modex 2020 set to welcome international visitors from 140 countries

As the supply chain and materials handling industry’s global footprint continues to expand, so too does the international interest and attendance at Modex. This year, the event expects more than 3,000 attendees from 140 countries.

The largest groups of registered attendees represent Canada, China, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey and the Netherlands. All foreign visitors will find a variety of complimentary amenities in the MHI-sponsored International Visitors Center, just steps from the show entrance.

The center offers translators to help answer questions in several languages—French, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish—plus private meeting rooms, Wi-Fi Internet access, cell phone charging stations, a lounge area and refreshments.

Additionally, Modex’s International Visitors Center helps foreign attendees connect with others from their country with a touchscreen monitor search. The service allows international attendees to identify others based on their home country, and send a private, one-way message to suggest a meeting.

For making business connections, MHI’s database-driven International Matchmaker Program also returns to help international attendees identify exhibitor companies with solutions they seek by matching product, country, and type of business information with registration details.



