MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Modex 2020 set to welcome international visitors from 140 countries

This year, the event expects more than 3,000 attendees from 140 countries.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Get ready for Modex 2024
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Andrea Pongolini, EVP of Sales, E80 Group, Inc.
During MODEX 2022 Orbis Showcased the Latest in Sustainable Packaging
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Sean Wallingford, President, Warehouse Solutions, North America, Vanderlande
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
More MODEX

As the supply chain and materials handling industry’s global footprint continues to expand, so too does the international interest and attendance at Modex. This year, the event expects more than 3,000 attendees from 140 countries.

The largest groups of registered attendees represent Canada, China, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey and the Netherlands. All foreign visitors will find a variety of complimentary amenities in the MHI-sponsored International Visitors Center, just steps from the show entrance.

The center offers translators to help answer questions in several languages—French, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish—plus private meeting rooms, Wi-Fi Internet access, cell phone charging stations, a lounge area and refreshments.

Additionally, Modex’s International Visitors Center helps foreign attendees connect with others from their country with a touchscreen monitor search. The service allows international attendees to identify others based on their home country, and send a private, one-way message to suggest a meeting.

For making business connections, MHI’s database-driven International Matchmaker Program also returns to help international attendees identify exhibitor companies with solutions they seek by matching product, country, and type of business information with registration details.


Article Topics

News
Events
MODEX
MHI
MODEX
   All topics

MODEX News & Resources

Get ready for Modex 2024
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Andrea Pongolini, EVP of Sales, E80 Group, Inc.
During MODEX 2022 Orbis Showcased the Latest in Sustainable Packaging
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Sean Wallingford, President, Warehouse Solutions, North America, Vanderlande
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Jim Barnes, CEO at EnVista
MHI roars back to in-person trade shows with record Modex 2022
More MODEX

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources