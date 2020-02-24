Modex 2020: Tips and tricks for navigating the show

The answers to some frequently asked questions about Modex 2020.

Where Can I Network with Young Professionals in the Industry?

Tuesday evening, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., MHI’s Young Professionals Network (YPN) is hosting a meet and greet reception in Room S102D in the South Hall. The event is open to current and prospective members of the group and offers a chance to network and connect with other young professionals in the materials handling and supply chain industry. Advance registration is not required, and two drink tickets are included.

Get the Modex App

Navigate Modex with your smart phone or tablet, equipped with the official Modex 2020 app. Available for free at the Android and Apple app stores, additional downloading information is at modexshow.com/app.

The app offers an interactive map, exhibitor search, educational sessions search, and information about the four keynotes. Attendees can also access their personalized agenda. Registration for events that require separate fees (such as Industry Night and the Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum) is only be accessible at Attendee Registration.

What is The Networking Lounge?

The Modex Networking Lounge is an interactive resource center that offers multiple social media and informational opportunities for attendees. Located in Booth 10030, the area has been dedicated as a social networking lounge—where attendees can catch the latest buzz about the event on Twitter (follow @PoweredbyMHI and add #MODEX2020 hashtag to your tweets), Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, the Modex blog (mhi.org/blog), and the Modex YouTube Channel. It’s also home to a wireless Internet center for checking e-mail and networking with other attendees.

At Booth 4071 you’ll find information about show sponsor MHI and the resources and opportunities offered to manufacturing and supply chain professionals. Nearby at Booth 4371, learn the details about the next ProMat expo, to be held in Chicago from April 12-15, 2021.

What is The Backyard?

Located on the expo floors, The Backyard will feature food trucks, games, interactive activities, networking, comfortable seating, and charging furniture and will be a destination for all 30,000+ show attendees.

Score a Free Ride to the Show

Complimentary shuttle buses will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. between several of the 13 designated show hotels and the Georgia World Congress Center, today through Thursday (hotels within walking distance of the Georgia World Congress Center will not have shuttle bus service). Bus schedules are posted in each hotel, as well as at the convention center. On Wednesday night, buses will run until 8:00 p.m. to transport Industry Night attendees.

Show hotels with shuttle bus service include: AC Hotel Atlanta Downtown, Aloft Atlanta Downtown, Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Courtyard Atlanta Downtown, Hilton Atlanta, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Atlanta Downtown, Home2Suites by Hilton Atlanta Downtown, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Downtown, Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta Downtown, Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, The American Hotel Atlanta Downtown—A DoubleTree by Hilton, The Ellis on Peachtree, Twelve Hotels & Residences Centennial Park, W Atlanta Downtown and Westin Peachtree Plaza.

What to Do at the End of the Day?

Looking for ideas on how to spend your free time? Check out atlanta.net to find attractions, restaurants, theater, sporting events, and more.

Where Can I Learn More About ProMat 2021?

The next installment of MHI’s ProMat returns to Chicago next year and highlights the hottest solutions for the manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain marketplace. Set for April 12-15, 2021, ProMat 2021 will feature the latest materials handling and logistics equipment and technologies from more than 1,000 leading providers in the industry across 400,000 square feet of exhibit space—again in both the South and North halls of McCormick Place. To learn more about what you can expect—either as an exhibitor or as an attendee—drop by The Networking Lounge on the back wall of the show floor (Booth 10030), the MHI exhibit (Booth 4071), the ProMat 2021 sales center (Booth 4371), or visit promatshow.com.



