Modex 2020 to take coronoavirus precautions

For MHI, the producer of MODEX 2020, the safety and security of the exhibitors and attendees is of paramount consideration, officials say. The trade association is closely monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19/Coronavirus and is following protocols that are provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), according to a statement released by MHI.

MODEX will be held as scheduled, March 9-12, according to Carol Miller, vice president of marketing and communications for MHI. In preparation for this event, MHI is working with local agencies, hotels, airports and the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) to ensure your health and safety while visiting MODEX.

Team members are taking proactive steps to prepare for, and mitigate against, this most recent coronavirus during your visit to MODEX. They are in daily contact with the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) officials, who are working with both the GA Dept. of Public Health and the Fulton County Board of Health to gain insight on the spread of the coronavirus, health surveillance/screening efforts at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and updated data on possible impacts to the United States and Georgia.

“MODEX will be held as scheduled in Atlanta,” said Miller. “Attendee registrations continue to come in at a record pace for MODEX 2020 and our hotel block in 95% full. Of course, the safety and health of our exhibitors and attendees is our greatest concern.”

Before and during MODEX, GWCC staff will repeatedly sanitize high-traffic areas (door handles, hand rails, bathrooms, etc.) and provide additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the GWCC campus. Out of an abundance of caution, MHI will install additional sanitation stations in multiple locations on the MODEX show floor and common areas for the duration of the show. This update is done as part of MHI’s commitment to the safety and security of exhibitors and attendees. MHI advises that MODEX exhibitors and attendees always follow the care and hygiene recommendations recommended by the WHO and CDC below while onsite at MODEX.

who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html



