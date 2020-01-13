MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Modex 2020’s free seminars offer knowledge, insights and education for supply chain professionals

Modex 2020 helps attendees achieve their educational goals by providing a full menu of on-floor seminars meant to inspire, motivate, and encourage success.

By

When Albert Einstein uttered the words, “I have no special talent, I am only passionately curious” he probably didn’t even realize that those words would help to drive passion for lifelong learning for decades to come. In the spirit of Einstein, Modex 2020 helps attendees achieve their educational goals by providing a full menu of on-floor seminars meant to inspire, motivate, and encourage success.

This year, experts will present more than 130 free on-floor educational sessions, all of which will take place in theaters located on both Halls B and C show floors during the show, March 9-12.

Topics range from best practices reviews to maintenance to metrics. Detailed abstracts of each session, with key takeaways for attendees, are included on modexshow.com and the Modex app. Presentations are first-come/first-served with no standing room allowed.
Presented by industry experts in supply chain solutions, the on-floor seminars provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn more from exhibitors and industry groups about the latest supply chain technologies and trends.

In Hall B, nine separate theaters are located on the far back right corner. Seminars in Hall B theaters run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. In Hall C, two theaters apiece are located in the Transportation and Logistics solutions center and in the Smart City Logistics and Connected Supply Chain solutions center. Breakout sessions, presentations, and panel discussions run in Hall C 10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Additionally, several MHI Industry Groups will be presenting the latest insights into their technologies. These sessions typically feature two or three panelists from different companies discussing new developments, applications, and uses for the equipment represented by their group.

The full schedule of Industry Group sessions in the Hall B theaters includes:

MONDAY, March 9
“Warehouse Automation: Beyond the Robot,” presented by MHI, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Emerging Technologies Theatre.
“Until Automation Does It All - Apply Good Ergonomics to Protect Your Workers Now,” presented by MHI, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Theater F.

“Virtual Visualization, Simulation, and Analysis…A critical component of automating your warehouse,” presented by MHI, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Theatre C.

“Determining which AS/RS is best for your application,” presented by MHI, 2:15 to 3 p.m., Theater H.

TUESDAY, March 10
“Planning Your Rack System—Traditional and E-commerce,” presented by MHI, 12:00 to 12:45 p.m., Theater G.

“AGV/AMR Safety and New Regulations,” presented by MHI, 3:00 to 3:45 p.m., Theater E.

“Warehouse Automation ROI: Calculation Tips and Tricks,” presented by MHI, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., Emerging Technologies Theater.

“Do you have a Labor Shortage? The Solutions Community of MHI can help,” presented by MHI, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., Theater F.

WEDNESDAY, March 11
“How to calculate AS/RS ROI: Key metrics that often get overlooked,” presented by MHI, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Theater E.

“Storage Rack Safety 101,” presented by MHI, 12:00 to 12:45 p.m., Theater A.

“AGVs in the Warehouse,” presented by MHI, 3:00 to 3:45 p.m., Theater A.

If you miss a session—or can’t decide between two being held at the same time—all of the PowerPoint presentations will be captured in PDF format and synchronized in a Flash file with audio recordings of each session. Once the show concludes, the files will be available on modexshow.com.

Modex 2020 will take place March 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.


Article Topics

News
Events
MODEX
Education
Education
MHI
MODEX
   All topics

