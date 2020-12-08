MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Modex 2022: 350,800 square feet of space reserved at record space draw

The Modex 2022 exhibit space draw, held November in Charlotte, NC, attracted 604 exhibitors who have reserved a record 350,800 net square feet of show floor space at the Industry's premier U.S. supply chain event.

The MODEX 2022 exhibit space draw, held November in Charlotte, NC, attracted 604 exhibitors who have reserved a record 350,800 net square feet of show floor space at the Industry’s premier U.S. supply chain event. The first booth selection in the Space Draw, based on MHI loyalty points, was awarded to Vanderlande Industries, Inc.

“The success of the MODEX exhibit space draw is a clear indicator of the value of the MODEX expo and the demand for a return to in-person trade shows for the supply chain industry as a whole,” according to John Paxton, COO/CEO designate of MHI.

MODEX 2022, sponsored by MHI, will be the most comprehensive international manufacturing and supply chain expo held in the U.S. in 2022. MODEX will showcase the solutions of 900 exhibitors who will fill the MODEX’s 400,000 square foot show floor. MODEX will be held March 28-31, 2022 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center.

MODEX 2022 exhibits will represent solutions that span the supply chain, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems and information technologies. Manufacturers, consultants, transportation and logistics providers, publishers and systems integrators will be there to demonstrate their equipment, systems, software and services to manufacturing and supply chain professionals from around the world. These professionals will come to MODEX seeking solutions that make their supply chains work more productively and profitably.

MODEX attracts over 30,000 visitors. In addition to the exhibition, MODEX will also offer a comprehensive Supply Chain Conference featuring Keynotes, show floor seminars and several collocated partner events. Industry experts will lead a broad range of show floor educational sessions covering all aspects of manufacturing, distribution and supply chain operations.

Visit modexshow.com to learn more about exhibiting and attending.


