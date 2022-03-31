Modex 2022 Day 4: Note from show sponsor. MHI

Today marks the conclusion of MODEX 2022, four days of comprehensive problem solving and networking to provide solutions to the complex manufacturing and supply chain challenges faced by our industry. It was great to see everyone, in person!

You have seen these challenges addressed in over 170 educational conference sessions, including four keynote sessions. You have experienced first-hand the solutions demonstrated on the MODEX show floor by 850 exhibiting companies.

Now the real work begins. Applying the newly discovered solutions to your business will help you to increase both productivity and safety and ultimately help you to exceed your customers’ expectations. Even though MODEX closes today, it continues online at modexshow.com as an on-going education and sourcing resource.

MHI will sponsor the next world-class trade event in ProMat 2023. ProMat will be held March 20-23, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

More information and free online registration for ProMat can be found at promatshow.com.

MHI has been privileged to be your host during MODEX and would like to serve as a year-round resource as you face the challenges and opportunities of a more complex and ever-changing commercial world. We can be reached by phone at 704-676-1190 or by visiting us online at mhi.org.

We hope you found your visit to MODEX both enjoyable and productive, and we look forward to seeing you in March 2023 in Chicago for ProMat. Additionally, we hope you will also make plans to attend the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) Conference from May 1-4 in Louisville, KY. You can learn more about these important events at promatshow.com and werc.org/2022.

Thank you for attending!

John Paxton

Chief Executive Officer, MHI



