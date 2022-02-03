Modex 2022: Show floor map

MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Modex 2022 is sold out with over 400,000 square feet of exhibit that will be held in the B, C and BC connector exhibit halls which represents just over 1.1 million gross square feet.

Featuring 850 solution provider exhibits, more 100 educational sessions and a lineup of insightful keynote speakers, Modex 2022 is scheduled to take place once again in person from March 28 to 31 at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Atlanta.

The conference features over 100 show floor educational seminars on leading trends, best practices, and state-of-the-art equipment and technology solutions that can make manufacturing and the entire supply chain work more efficiently and profitably.

New additions for the 2022 event include Micro Fulfillment and Logistics & Transportation Solutions theaters on the show floor, plus an area of the show floor dedicated to showcasing 2022 MHI Innovation Award nominees. Daniel McKinnon, MHI’s executive vice president of exhibitions, says the organization is also bringing back its popular Modex Backyard experience, Student Day and Industry Night events.

Here’s a look at the show floor:

Modex 2022 Show Floor
2022 Modex

