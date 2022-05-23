MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Tasha Bury, CFO, SICK, Inc.

Tasha Bury, CFO, SICK, Inc.

Q: What is your number one takeaway from MODEX 2022?

A: Other than the exciting return to live events, there is a profound need in the industry to determine the best areas to automate and prioritize by importance. Due to shortages in labor and the supply chain, the industry is seeing a dramatic shift toward automating processes. On the mind of every supplier and user is the need to determine the right balance between basic labor augmentation and full-scale process automation. Sensor technology plays a large role in that. Sorting through the maze of available automation solutions can be daunting, but suppliers are responding with a wide variety of innovative solutions. The collaboration between all stakeholders is crucial to determine the optimal path forward for the industry. Based on the dynamics of the attendance at MODEX, the main areas of interest appear to be robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and digital transformation.

Q: What are the three key market trends from your perspective?

A: The acceleration of technology adoption – specifically autonomous vehicles and robotics – to augment and/or replace human labor. This enables an increased throughput, increased efficiency, and lowers overall operational costs. There’s also a growing focus on the value of data and information for increased supply chain visibility to predict and prevent unwanted manufacturing and delivery scenarios.

Finally, we’re seeing a renewed focus on sustainability efforts for environmental, social, and governance-related reporting. There is more focus on the importance of adopting a responsible and purposeful approach to sustainability to maintain market trust.

Q: How is SICK responding to these market trends?

A: SICK has a history of investment in innovative solutions dedicated to safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. This is a continued focus on the future of our company and a value we remain committed to. In addition, SICK is focused on collaborating with other industry leads to meet the current challenges of the supply chain and labor crisis. We focus on listening to our customers and stakeholders so we can respond quickly to the changing dynamics of the industry. This includes leveraging the capabilities of our sensors, sensor systems, and related services to continue keeping workers safe, consumer satisfied, and make the world less vulnerable to ecological harm.



