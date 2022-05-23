MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Tasha Bury, CFO, SICK, Inc.

SICK continues to develop innovative solutions dedicated to safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

By

Tasha Bury, CFO, SICK, Inc.

Q: What is your number one takeaway from MODEX 2022?

A: Other than the exciting return to live events, there is a profound need in the industry to determine the best areas to automate and prioritize by importance. Due to shortages in labor and the supply chain, the industry is seeing a dramatic shift toward automating processes. On the mind of every supplier and user is the need to determine the right balance between basic labor augmentation and full-scale process automation. Sensor technology plays a large role in that. Sorting through the maze of available automation solutions can be daunting, but suppliers are responding with a wide variety of innovative solutions. The collaboration between all stakeholders is crucial to determine the optimal path forward for the industry. Based on the dynamics of the attendance at MODEX, the main areas of interest appear to be robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and digital transformation.

Q: What are the three key market trends from your perspective?

A: The acceleration of technology adoption – specifically autonomous vehicles and robotics – to augment and/or replace human labor. This enables an increased throughput, increased efficiency, and lowers overall operational costs. There’s also a growing focus on the value of data and information for increased supply chain visibility to predict and prevent unwanted manufacturing and delivery scenarios.
Finally, we’re seeing a renewed focus on sustainability efforts for environmental, social, and governance-related reporting. There is more focus on the importance of adopting a responsible and purposeful approach to sustainability to maintain market trust.

Q: How is SICK responding to these market trends?

A: SICK has a history of investment in innovative solutions dedicated to safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. This is a continued focus on the future of our company and a value we remain committed to. In addition, SICK is focused on collaborating with other industry leads to meet the current challenges of the supply chain and labor crisis. We focus on listening to our customers and stakeholders so we can respond quickly to the changing dynamics of the industry. This includes leveraging the capabilities of our sensors, sensor systems, and related services to continue keeping workers safe, consumer satisfied, and make the world less vulnerable to ecological harm.


Article Topics

News
Events
MODEX
MODEX
SICK
   All topics

MODEX News & Resources

Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI’s Modex recognized as one of Top 50 fastest-growing shows
Dates set for Modex 2024
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Tasha Bury, CFO, SICK, Inc.
Survey reveals warehouse robotics is in early stages, but future is gleaming
60 Seconds with… Dwight Klappich, Research Vice President, Gartner
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Andrea Pongolini, EVP of Sales, E80 Group, Inc.
More MODEX

Latest in Materials Handling

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources