Modex: Coronavirus update from show-sponsor MHI

On March 3, Modex 2020 show sponsor MHI released the following update about the show.

We understand concerns about COVID-19 Coronavirus are top of mind, and we want to be as transparent as possible and share information about what we are doing to prepare for MODEX 2020. For MHI, the producer of MODEX 2020, the safety and security of our exhibitors and attendees is our paramount consideration.

We are closely monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19/Coronavirus and are following protocols that are provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Our 957 exhibitors have teams already onsite setting up for the show, and we want to assure you of the following:

Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of all participants at MODEX including attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff, industry partners, and others involved in the show.

We are proceeding as planned to hold a safe and successful MODEX 2020 in Atlanta, March 9-12

We are in daily contact with the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) who is working with both the GA Dept. of Public Health and the Fulton County Board of Health to gain insight on the spread of the coronavirus, health surveillance/screening efforts at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and updated data on possible impacts to the United States and Georgia.

When it comes to MODEX attendance, we anticipate reduced international registrants especially from those in the most affected countries of China, Italy and South Korea due to travel restrictions. That said, advance registration is well ahead of the 2018 show and we anticipate 30,000+ attendees. We continue to receive record registrations this week.

Most of our exhibitors are currently onsite moving in equipment and setting up their booth space. These exhibitors have been following the move-in schedule protocols and we anticipate all exhibitors will be moved in and ready for the shows’ opening day on Monday, March 9.

MODEX 2020 FAQs Regarding COVID 19

What is Show Management doing to prepare for the show in regard to COVID-19?

We are closely monitoring the news and will follow any protocols that are provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We encourage exhibitors and attendees to take common-sense precautions by using hand sanitizer and following these guidelines set by the CDC when they are onsite at the show.

We are working closely with all show partners including the GWCC, the airport authority and hotels to ensure the safety of all show participants.

We are taking steps to address concerns by providing heightened levels of cleanliness, including: