Modex keynotes and panels focus on resilience, diversity and perseverance

The leading trade show for supply chain, manufacturing, and distribution industries, Modex always features an impressive lineup of keynote presentations offering critical insights from experts into logistics trends.

In addition to its many exhibits, Modex will also include four keynotes and more than 100 show floor educational seminars covering leading trends, best practices and state-of-the-art equipment and technology solutions that can make manufacturing and the entire supply chain work more resiliently, efficiently and profitably.

Don’t miss this year’s lineup, which includes:

March 28 Keynote: Women in Leadership

Erika L. Alexander, chief global operations officer for Marriott International
Alexander will talk about her approach to people empowerment, diversity, inclusion and organizational purpose.

Alexander’s 31-year career at Marriott comprises a unique path across multiple disciplines that has shaped and defined her holistic approach to hotel operations. She has held a variety of positions, including: chief lodging services officer, Americas; area vice president, Americas – Eastern Region; account manager and director of sales; director of operations and general manager.

She also has extensive experience in leadership roles for several of Marriott’s largest brands, having served as regional vice president for Select and Extended Stay brands as well as brand director, Residence Inn and brand vice president, TownePlace Suites. A past recipient of Marriott’s Diversity and Inclusion Trailblazer Award, Alexander was also recognized by Diversity Women Media in its first-ever Elite 100 list.

March 29 Keynote: A Conversation with Sanjay Gupta

Preparing for the next pandemic – insights into future health-related disruptions
Dr. Gupta discusses the lessons learned from Covid-19 and what nations across the globe and individual firms can do to prepare and be ready for future pandemic and health-related disruptions.

Gupta plays an integral role in CNN’s reporting on health and medical news for all of CNN’s shows domestically and internationally, and regularly contributes to CNN.com. Since 2001, Gupta has covered some of the most important health stories in the United States and around the world. Just weeks after Gupta started at CNN, he reported from New York following the 9/11 terror attacks. That fall, he broke several stories regarding the anthrax attacks.

In 2005, Gupta contributed to CNN’s Peabody Award-winning coverage of Hurricane Katrina, revealing official reports that Charity Hospital in New Orleans had been evacuated were inaccurate. His “Charity Hospital” coverage for Anderson Cooper 360° resulted in his 2006 News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Feature Story. That year, he also covered the Lebanon War. In 2007 and 2008, Gupta and Anderson Cooper co-hosted the global film series “Planet in Peril,” which examined the impact of climate change all over the world.

March 30 Keynote: MHI’s 2022 Annual Industry Report

Be among the first to have access to this new report on the supply chain trends and digital technologies that are transforming supply chains. Thomas Boykin of Deloitte will join MHI CEO John Paxton in presenting the report findings. They will be joined by a panel of manufacturing and supply chain thought leaders to discuss the real-world significance of the report findings.

March 31 Keynote: A Conversation with Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal electrifies the room with his larger-than-life personality and audiences always give him standing ovations for his motivational keynote speeches.

O’Neal is best known for an NBA career spanning nearly two decades and earning him the sport’s highest honors, including membership in the NBA Hall of Fame. The four-time NBA Champion, 15-time NBA All Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP has been named one of the most influential athletes by Forbes magazine, in addition to being the highest ranked NBA athlete on Nielsen’s State of the Media: Year in Sports 2010 and Business Week’s Power Sports 100.

O’Neal has also established himself as a powerful media personality and businessman over the years. Ranked among ‘‘The 100 Most Creative People in Business’’ last year by Fast Company magazine, O’Neal is currently an NBA analyst on TNT’s Emmy-award winning show, Inside the NBA on TNT.

In addition to being an early investor in companies like Google, O’Neal has managed an increasingly robust personal brand, which has included television shows, a shoe line and social media/tech products.


