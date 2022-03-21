MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX    MODEX

Modex: MHI to preview 2022 MHI Annual Industry Report during keynote

During the keynote, Thomas Boykin of Deloitte will join John Paxton, CEO of MHI to present the findings of the 2022 report that details the innovations that are revolutionizing supply chain investments amid on-going disruption.

MHI will preview the 2022 Annual Industry Report "Evolution to Revolution: Building the supply chains of tomorrow" during the March 30 keynote at MODEX.

During the keynote, Thomas Boykin of Deloitte will join John Paxton, CEO of MHI to present the findings of the 2022 report that details the innovations that are revolutionizing supply chain investments amid on-going disruption. This is the ninth MHI Annual Industry Report released by MHI in collaboration with Deloitte Consulting.

They will be joined by a panel of manufacturing and supply chain professionals to discuss the real-world significance of the report findings.

Panelists include:

  • Terry Esper, Associate Professor of Logistics, Fisher College of Business, The Ohio State University
  • Adrian Kumar, VP & Global Head of Operations Science and Analytics, DHL Supply Chain
  • Jason Minghini, Group Vice President Operations, Kenco
  • Torsten Pilz, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Honeywell

The keynote will take place on March 30 at 8:45 AM in the Thomas Murphy Ballroom at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center.

MODEX will be held at at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center from March 28-31, 2022. To attend MODEX and this keynote, register at modex.com. The report will be available for download on March 30 at mhi.org/publications/report.

MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. MHI members include material handling and logistics equipment and systems manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers, and third-party logistics providers. MHI offers education, standards development, networking and solution sourcing for their members, their customers, and the industry through programming and events. The association sponsors the ProMat and MODEX exhibitions which showcase the products and services of its member companies and educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals. The Warehouse Education and Research Council (WERC) is professional organization focused on logistics management and its role in the supply chain, and it is a division of MHI.


