Modex show closes: Make your plans for ProMat 2023

After a successful Modex 2022, MHI is already gearing up for ProMat 2023—the industry’s premier supply chain event. ProMat will once again be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, March 20-23, 2023.

Knowing that the speed of manufacturing, supply chain and transportation operations continues to accelerate, the crowd at Modex 2022 came eager to learn more about how they can use technology, robotics and other advanced strategies to run their successful manufacturing, fulfillment and retail operations.

From the moment the ribbon was cut at this live Modex event, a steady stream of exhibitors and attendees made their way through the many exhibits, educational events, keynotes and other features.

ProMat will once again be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, March 20-23, 2021.

ProMat brings together solution providers that demonstrate their equipment, systems and services to 50,000 manufacturing and supply chain professionals from around the globe, seeking productivity solutions for their operations. More than 1,000 exhibitors are planned showcase their solutions on ProMat’s two show floors totaling more than 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and supply chain solutions.

To make it easier for attendees to find the solutions they need, the ProMat show floor will be divided into solution-specific sections: Equipment and components for manufacturing/assembly logistics solutions, fulfillment and delivery solutions, information technology (IT) solutions, and robotics and automation solutions. ProMat 2023 will also feature a comprehensive educational conference including keynotes and show floor educational seminars led by industry experts and leading authorities.

ProMat 2023 will again include its highly regarded and prestigious International Buyer Program. The program provides matchmaking for interested buyers and sellers through an International Business Center located in the show hall.

The ProMat 2023 Exhibit Space Draw will be held November 17-19. This will be the first opportunity for organizations to secure exhibit space at this event. The deadline for leases for the Space Draw is November 3. More information can be found at promatshow.com.


