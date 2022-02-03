Modex show returns to Atlanta in March 2022

Featuring approximately 850 solution provider exhibits, more than 100 educational sessions and a lineup of insightful keynote speakers, Modex 2022 is scheduled to take place once again in person from March 28 to 31 at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Atlanta.

Modex 2022 is sold out with more than 400,000 square feet of exhibit space that will be held in the B, C and BC connector exhibit halls, which represents just more than 1.1 million gross square feet.

New additions for the 2022 event include Micro Fulfillment and Logistics & Transportation Solutions theaters on the show floor, plus an area of the show floor dedicated to showcasing 2022 MHI Innovation Award nominees. Daniel McKinnon, MHI’s executive vice president of exhibitions, says MHI, the show sponsor, is also bringing back its popular Modex Backyard experience, Student Day as well as Industry Night events.

“We also have a great lineup of speakers this year, including Marriott’s Erika Alexander, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Shaquille O’Neal,” says McKinnon, “and we’ll be debuting the 2022 MHI Annual Industry Report.” The event will also feature a young professionals networking event and a women in supply chain event.

Can’t-miss features

In addition to its many exhibits, Modex will also include four keynotes and more than 100 show floor educational seminars covering leading trends, best practices, and state-of-the-art equipment and technology solutions that can make manufacturing and the entire supply chain work more resiliently, efficiently and profitably.

The lineup of speakers, keynotes and panels includes:

March 28 Keynote: Women in Leadership

Erika Alexander, chief global operations officer for Marriott International will talk about her approach to people empowerment, diversity, inclusion and organizational purpose.

March 29 Keynote: Preparing for the next pandemic

Dr. Sanjay Gupta gives insights into future health-related disruptions and looks ahead to the next pandemic. He will discuss the lessons learned from COVID-19 and what nations across the globe and individual firms can do to prepare and be ready for future pandemic and health-related disruptions.

March 30 Keynote: Preview of MHI 2022 Annual Industry Report Panel

John Paxton, CEO of MHI, and Thomas Boykin, supply chain specialist leader at Deloitte Consulting, present the report findings and will be joined by a panel of manufacturing and supply chain thought leaders to discuss the real-world significance of the report findings.

March 30 Keynote: A Conversation with Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal, cultural icon, and NBA Champion and All-Star, electrifies the room with his larger-than-life personality. Audiences routinely give him standing ovations for his motivational keynote speeches.

MHI Industry Night with Preacher Lawson on March 30

This will be an evening of music, food, drinks and entertainment by comedian Preacher Lawson on March 30. Tickets to this event are $50 and include beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. The door prize for this event will be a “trip of a lifetime” vacation valued at $30,000.

Industry Night will also feature the presentations of the MHI Innovation Award, which serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest innovative products and services to attendees. This award will once again be given to winners in 3 categories: Best New Innovation; Best IT Innovation; and Best Existing Product Innovation.

Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum on March 28

MHI has partnered with Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) and the Warehousing, Education and Research Council (WERC) to present an afternoon of discussion, education and networking for women in supply chain.

MHI Young Professionals Network Reception on March 28

This event provides attendees to network and connect with young professionals in the materials handling and supply chain industry.

Student Day

An interactive event for college, university, trade, technical, specialty and high school students, Student Day connects them with the best in the industry through real-world discussions with industry experts and networking with professionals who can support their career growth.

Students also are provided with a guided tour of the Modex 2022 show floor, led by industry experts and the opportunity to meet with exhibiting companies who are looking for future employees.

Asked how this year’s live event will differ from the various virtual events that supply chain and logistics professionals attended over the last two years, McKinnon says “there is really no replacement for the power of live events.”

“The solution-sourcing, education and connections that you can make at Modex cannot be duplicated online,” McKinnon continues. “I think there is a real need out there to get back to in-person events to evaluate emerging supply chain solutions and technology.”

A unique industry opportunity

As the largest supply chain event of 2022, Modex provides a unique opportunity to access education on leading trends and next-generation technology and to see innovative equipment in action.

“Modex truly lets you see what’s coming and shows you how to take advantage of it to power your supply chain for future success,” says McKinnon. “As supply chains become a more and more important part of business success and global commerce, Modex is really an event you can’t afford to miss.”

With an emphasis on best-in-class solutions for manufacturing and supply chain operations, the Modex show floor represents key segments of the materials handling, logistics and transportation industry—from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems and smart, connected supply chain technologies.

Changing with the times

McKinnon says the supply chain industry’s essential role over the last 20 months has put an increased focus on the role of supply chain solutions in the overall global economy. “Seeing the large array of solutions, meeting with leading suppliers and connecting with peers allows attendees the opportunity to discover solutions that will be essential for their success in the future,” he adds.

Reflecting on how the supply chain and materials handling management environment has changed since the last Modex took place (in March 2020)—and how MHI adapted to and embraced these new realities—McKinnon says that a few key trends are driving an increased emphasis on the industry as a whole.

“The growing importance of supply chains, the worker shortage and ongoing disruptions have come to the top of mind of consumers, government and all stakeholders in our industry,” says McKinnon. “We’ve adapted our show by embracing this change to showcase more innovation, more leading trends and more technology at Modex so our attendees have the tools and the connections to make their supply chains faster, more efficient and more sustainable in the future.”

There is no substitute

Paxton says he believes that both exhibitors and attendees are eager to return to conducting business and experiencing the latest equipment, technology and solutions in-person.

“There is no substitute for events like Modex where you can see the solutions in-action on the show floor, learn about them in educational sessions and speak to the leading firms and innovators at one location to get answers specific to your operations,” Paxton says. “We’re excited to provide this market access and knowledge opportunity for our entire community.”

MHI is committed to the health and safety of all Modex 2022 participants and its current policies are posted online at modexshow.com/safety. As of the publication of this story, this includes a strong recommendation that participants are vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 prior to attending the show as well as a mask requirement for indoor locations and transportation.

The association is actively tracking the emerging news and science around the Omicron variant, and says that as information and guidelines continue to change it will continue to monitor and update these policies based on current government regulations and public health authorities input.

The GWCC has taken steps to minimize the risks associated with infectious agents, such as coronavirus, and will continue to adhere to the protocols outlined in their GBAC Star accreditation. You can learn more about these steps at gwcca.org/returnplan.



