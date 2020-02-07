MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Modex to host Women in Supply Chain Industry Forum

The event includes lunch, education, discussion and networking, and is priced at $99 for MHI and MHEDA members and $119 for non-members.

Are you a leader at leading change? Regardless of how you answer that question, change is happening at a rapid pace in today’s supply chain environment. To best prepare for it, join MHI and MHEDA at the Women in Supply Chain Industry Forum on Monday, March 9 from noon to 5:00 p.m. in Room B402 (registration opens at 11:45 a.m.) at Modex 2020.

The event includes lunch, education, discussion and networking, and is priced at $99 for MHI and MHEDA members and $119 for non-members. (Paid pre-registration is required at modexshow.com/attendees/networking.aspx or at Attendee Registration.) Although the event does target women, men are more than welcome to attend and participate.

The event will feature an afternoon of professional and leadership development on change management with keynote speaker, Mary Kelly, PhD, CSP, CDR, US Navy (Ret.). An internationally known economist and leadership expert, Kelly provides creative and insightful problem-solving tools that transform corporate cultures and structures.

A United States Naval Academy graduate, Kelly spent more than 20 years in active duty in the areas of intelligence and logistics retiring from the Navy as a commander. She holds a master’s and a Ph.D. in Economics. She has trained more than 40,000 military and civilians in multi-cultural environments and has extensive experience across multiple industries providing successful programs in leadership, communication, strategic planning and executive coaching.

In this session, Kelly will help attendees understand the stages of change and provide practical ways they can embrace and manage change—both for their individual development and for the advancement of their organizations. “Whatever level you are as a change manager,” says MHI learning manager Penny Hamner, “this program is sure to provide you with new ideas and tools you can use in your organization.”

Following a short break, attendees will take part in a Leading the Change Workshop and a networking happy hour.


