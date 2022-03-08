Modex 2022: Women in supply chain industry forum

MHI has partnered with the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association and the Warehousing, Education and Research Council (WERC) to bring an afternoon of discussion, education and networking for women in the supply chain industry during Modex.

The Women in Supply Chain Forum takes place from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28th in Room B402 and includes an interactive workshop on the “5 Behaviors of a Cohesive Team.” The Bolder Company will lead participants through exercises that help to bring out the five foundational behaviors of a cohesive team.

Participants will engage in conversations about trust, engaging in conflict, securing and holding each other to commitments and choosing common goals. They’ll also complete a “Behaviors of Cohesive Teams” assessment. Following the session, attendees will take part in a one-hour networking reception.

The event includes lunch, education, discussion and networking, and is priced at $120 for MHI and MHEDA members and $140 for non-members. (Paid pre-registration is required at modexshow.com/attendees/networking.aspx or at Modex Attendee Registration.) Although the event is focused on women in the industry, men are more than welcome to attend and participate.

JoAnna Leon, manager of WERC’s membership and chapter relations for MHI and WERC’s membership and chapter relations coordinator, said this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum includes a strong leadership focus. “Attendees will walk out of the session with a worksheet to take back to their companies,” said Leon, “and then use to further develop and support their teams.”

The organizations plan to follow up with forum attendees later in the year to learn more about how they put the newfound knowledge and insights to work at their own companies, and to also hear more about what new leadership challenges they may be facing.



