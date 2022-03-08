MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX    MODEX

Modex 2022: Women in supply chain industry forum

MHI has partnered with the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association and the Warehousing, Education and Research Council (WERC) to bring an afternoon of discussion, education and networking for women in the supply chain industry during Modex.

By

MHI has partnered with the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association and the Warehousing, Education and Research Council (WERC) to bring an afternoon of discussion, education and networking for women in the supply chain industry during Modex.

The Women in Supply Chain Forum takes place from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28th in Room B402 and includes an interactive workshop on the “5 Behaviors of a Cohesive Team.” The Bolder Company will lead participants through exercises that help to bring out the five foundational behaviors of a cohesive team.

Participants will engage in conversations about trust, engaging in conflict, securing and holding each other to commitments and choosing common goals. They’ll also complete a “Behaviors of Cohesive Teams” assessment. Following the session, attendees will take part in a one-hour networking reception.

The event includes lunch, education, discussion and networking, and is priced at $120 for MHI and MHEDA members and $140 for non-members. (Paid pre-registration is required at modexshow.com/attendees/networking.aspx or at Modex Attendee Registration.) Although the event is focused on women in the industry, men are more than welcome to attend and participate.

JoAnna Leon, manager of WERC’s membership and chapter relations for MHI and WERC’s membership and chapter relations coordinator, said this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum includes a strong leadership focus. “Attendees will walk out of the session with a worksheet to take back to their companies,” said Leon, “and then use to further develop and support their teams.”

The organizations plan to follow up with forum attendees later in the year to learn more about how they put the newfound knowledge and insights to work at their own companies, and to also hear more about what new leadership challenges they may be facing.


Article Topics

News
Events
MODEX
MHEDA
MHI
MODEX
   All topics

MODEX News & Resources

Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI’s Modex recognized as one of Top 50 fastest-growing shows
Dates set for Modex 2024
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Tasha Bury, CFO, SICK, Inc.
Survey reveals warehouse robotics is in early stages, but future is gleaming
60 Seconds with… Dwight Klappich, Research Vice President, Gartner
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Andrea Pongolini, EVP of Sales, E80 Group, Inc.
More MODEX

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources