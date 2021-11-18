ModusLink named BigCommerce certified technology partner

ModusLink has announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to ModusLink’s supply chain management services.

Services range from consumer electronics, telecommunications, computing and storage, consumer packaging content, medical devices and more. In effect, BigCommerce customers can integrate ModusLink’s supply chain management services through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.



“We are thrilled to partner with BigCommerce and bring look forward to working with them to bring their services and capabilities to support our clients around the world and also to provide our services to their customers,” said Michel Da Silva, Global Sales Director, eBusiness & Alliances, at ModusLink. “This partnership will not only give our clients the opportunity to expand their business through BigCommerce App Marketplace but also allow ModusLink to expand our knowledge on ecommerce platforms.”



ModusLink has a global footprint spanning across the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect NASDAQ: STCN. The company has an expertise in packaging, kitting, assembly, fulfillment, digital commerce, and reverse logistics.



“Our partnership with ModusLink further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “ModusLink shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”



