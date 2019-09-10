MonarchFx partners with Avectous to deliver enhanced WMS capabilities

MonarchFx, a business unit of Tompkins International, announces a strategic alliance with Avectous, which offers a full suite of Supply Chain Fulfillment software, including WMS, DOM-WMS and Carrier Connectivity. MonarchFx will be leveraging Avectous’ full suite of applications across its entire fulfillment network.

The execution of elite customer service is dependent on having the highest functioning technology and software. Through the partnership with Avectous, MonarchFx will leverage a cornucopia of state-of-the-art functionality, including:

—Highly configurable, cloud-based technology stack.

—Task-Based System that reduces development requirements for specific seller requirements.

—System design significantly reduces cost and time for seller onboarding efforts.

—Seller specific rules sets in both the DOM and WMS.

—Automated receiving and put away.

—Automated quality control item selection.

—Handheld devices that support all warehouse operations.

—Immediate availability of incoming inventory to production/picking/shipping.

—Seamless and inherently intuitive integration between order receipt and fulfillment.

—Optimized warehouse management for both optimal use of space and personnel productivity.

—Instant and complete integration with your CRM/ERP.

—Total & real-time inventory visibility.

—Reduced personnel requirements and sales surge management improvement.

—Order, wave and batch picking for optimal efficiency.

—Business rule creation to align picking with optimal order fulfillment strategies.

—Carrier connectivity and real-time integration with packing and shipping for lowest cost/fastest delivery.

According to Jim Tompkins, CEO of Tompkins International, the alliance with Avectous will enable MonarchFx to provide excellent customer service and order fulfillment, with real-time visibility into all inventory levels.

“I am very pleased with the relationship we have been able to create with Avectous,” said Tompkins. “The Avectous WMS platform will take our operations to another level, thus increasing our customer service offering.”



