MonarchFx partners with Vanguard Software

MMH Staff

January 24, 2019

MonarchFx, a business unit of Tompkins International, has partnered with Vanguard Software, an internationally recognized leader in supply chain planning software solutions.

Together, MonarchFx and Vanguard Software have configured the Distributed Inventory Flow Forecasting (DIFF) model for eCommerce. DIFF is a unique value added technology available to interested MonarchFx sellers. DIFF is customized for individual sellers. Some features include an initial allocation of inventories (at SKU levels), ongoing demand forecasting models that are based on state-of-the-art algorithms with user inputs on promos, flash sales, new products, sales lifts, and more, and replenishment advisory schedules for sellers when SKUs reach thresholds and need to be replenished. DIFF optimizes sellers’ inventories based on flow, not traditional inventory storage practices. It also uses artificial intelligence for continuous improvement.

Vanguard Software manufactures market leading supply chain planning software. “We are excited about the market opportunity MonarchFx has in front of them and are extremely proud to be part of their DIFF offering,” said Neal Goffman, chief sales and marketing officer, Vanguard Software.

“I am happy to announce our partnership with Vanguard Software. This partnership enables MonarchFx to provide DIFF, a new state of the art supply chain planning model, to our clients,” said Jim Tompkins, CEO, MonarchFx.

About MonarchFx

MonarchFx is an alliance of leading logistics service providers, supply chain technology providers, and partners, managed by experienced executives, that provides world-class logistics and fulfillment solutions through an innovative logistics ecosystem. It serves retailers, brands, and other sellers with multiple fulfillment channels, providing speed, quality, and efficiency, operating with distributed logistics centers for nationwide coverage, allowing for same-day delivery. It is high-service, facilitated by advanced robotics, analytics, and artificial intelligence methods for inventory allocation. For more information about MonarchFx visit: www.monarchfxgo.com.

About Vanguard Software

Vanguard Software introduced its first product for decision support analysis in 1995. Today, companies across every major industry and more than 60 countries rely on Vanguard Software’s Predictive Planning, an IBP Platform. Vanguard Software is based in Cary, N.C. For more information about Vanguard Software visit: www.vanguardsw.com.