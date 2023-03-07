MMH    Topics 

Motion2AI names Scott Cubbler as CEO

Motion2AI, s provider of vision-based AI forklift tracking and telematics software, appoints Scott Cubbler, formerly with DHL Supply Chain, as CEO.

By

Scott Cubbler
Scott Cubbler

Motion2AI, a provider of vision-based AI forklift tracking and telematics software, announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Scott Cubbler to serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Cubbler succeeds Byungsoo Kim, founder, who will remain actively involved as Chairman of the Board.

Cubbler is a supply chain and logistics industry veteran with over 35 years of experience, a proven track record of financial growth, and a commitment to excellence. He joined Motion2AI in March of 2022 as a Strategic Advisor providing counsel to leadership on the next phase of growth and innovation. Mr. Cubbler spent more than two decades at DHL Supply Chain, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, most recently as president of Life Sciences & Healthcare, a position he held since 2012. He was also a DHL Supply Chain North America Executive Team and North American Board member.

“We are honored to have Scott’s leadership at Motion2AI and are eager to see what we will accomplish together,” said the board of directors in a joint statement. “His breadth and depth of knowledge in the ever-changing supply chain environment and passion for innovation uniquely position him to drive the company forward and deliver value for our customers.”

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to become Motions2AI’s CEO,” said Mr. Cubbler. “I’ve had good insight into the company over the past year and the well-crafted strategic plan. I’m honored to lead our exceptional team as we expand our footprint and service offerings. The benefits that Motion2AI provides to our customer base are transformational for their operations and we’ve only just begun with the possibilities for artificial intelligence for warehouse logistics.”


