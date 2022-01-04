MMH    Topics 

Motion completes acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group

Move seen as expanding Motion's leadership position as a provider and distributor of industrial products and MRO parts

By

Motion's HQ
Motion's HQ

Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, has completed the purchase of Kaman Distribution Group (KDG) for a purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion in cash, effective January 3, 2022, Motion announced today.

The addition of KDG to Motion will significantly boost the latter’s concentration in core industrial products and services as well as in the growing technical/automation arenas, including precision engineering, the company stated. As a leading power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor and solutions organization with operations throughout the U.S., KDG provides electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control and electrical and fluid power components to MRO and OEM customers. Headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, KDG’s 1,700 employees serve more than 50,000 customers.

“It’s a very exciting time; this transformative move will be highly beneficial to everyone involved, especially for customers of our combined entities,” said Motion President Randy Breaux. “Our customer service will be the best it’s ever been with deepened and expanded capabilities. In addition, KDG shares many of our same cultural beliefs, principles and ambitions, including our commitment to providing superior service and value to our customers. We look forward to welcoming the highly talented KDG associates to the Motion team.”


