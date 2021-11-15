Motion Controls Robotics joins Mobile Industrial Robots’ certified integrator program

Motion Controls Robotics, Inc (MCRI), which designs, builds, and integrates robotic automation systems for a variety of industries, has joined Mobile Industrial Robots’ (MiR) Certified System Integrator (CSI) program. MiR develops and markets an advanced line of collaborative and safe autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).



This partnership means MCRI will be able to offer customers safe, collaborative, autonomous mobile robots to increase efficiency of operations and, at the same time, see a rapid return on investment, MCRI explained. The company added that MiR’s Certified System Integrators have the knowledge to implement collaborative, autonomous mobile robots into facilities needing anywhere from a small material handling solution to larger solutions.



“Adding the Mobile Industrial Robots’ product line to our existing End of Line Solutions, Fulfillment and Distribution Center automation efforts, along with our Industry 4.0 connectivity packages, it gives us a unique advantage in the industry,” said Scott Lang, President & CEO of MCRI.



MCRI is developing a Customer Solution Center in their Fremont, Ohio headquarters for demonstrating the MiR AMR’s capabilities to customers interested in adding this type of automation to their systems.



