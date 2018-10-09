Motion Industries acquires Hydraulic Supply Company (HSC)

HSC is a full service distributor, offering customers a selection from more than 8,000 hydraulic, pneumatic, and industrial products.

Motion Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, announced that it has acquired Hydraulic Supply Company (HSC). Execution of the transaction was completed on October 1, 2018.

Jim Inglis, HSC CEO, said, “I’m grateful to see our company able to continue growing as a division of Motion Industries – a great cultural fit and shared values. I’m extremely thankful for all that the Hydraulic Supply Company team members have done for me, my family and for each other over the last 71 years. I know that under Motion Industries leadership it’s going to continue to be a fun and exciting future.”

HSC President John Serra added, “When we began to explore selling HSC, culture was always at the very top of our concerns. Spending time with Motion’s executive team quickly resolved those concerns. Coupling that with Motion’s vision to see HSC operate as a vertical business unit within Motion’s existing footprint, assured both Jim Inglis and me that we didn’t need to look any further.”

Founded in 1947, HSC is a full service distributor, offering customers a wide selection from over 8,000 hydraulic, pneumatic, and industrial products. Its team of experienced technicians provide a wide variety of services including hydraulic repair, hose assembly and kitting, tube bending and flaring, and manual valve assembly. In addition, HSC has a strong reputation in the market for being a solutions provider for customers in a wide range of industries, from agriculture to mining to transportation.

“We are pleased to welcome HSC to the Motion team,” said Kevin Storer, Executive Vice President U.S. Operations and President of Motion Mexico. “The addition of HSC further expands our reach and commitment to Motion’s customers in the fluid conveyance channel.”

Tony Cefalu, Motion Industries Senior Vice President Conveyance Solutions Group, Shops and Service Centers, said, “Hydraulic Supply Company’s culture, team and geographic coverage are a wonderful fit for Motion Industries. We are excited to work with John Serra to grow and expand the footprint of the company that Jim Inglis and his father built. HSC will operate as a vertical division within Motion’s Conveyance Solutions Group.”

Headquartered near Miami, Florida, HSC serves customers throughout and beyond its 30 location footprint, mainly in the Southeast U.S. HSC also conducts international sales through its office in Monterrey, Mexico.

