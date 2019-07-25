MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

Motlow State Community College now an ABB Robotics Education Affiliate

In May 2019, ABB instructors began teaching certificate training classes at the recently built Automation & Robotic Training Center (ARTC) adjacent to the Motlow campus.

By

Motlow State Community College (MSCC.edu) in McMinnville, Tennessee is a new member of the ABB Robotics Affiliate Education Program. In May 2019, ABB instructors began teaching certificate training classes at the recently built Automation & Robotic Training Center (ARTC) adjacent to the Motlow campus.

The 12,500 square-foot ARTC has a dedicated ABB Robotics lab equipped with six 6-axis ABB robots and robot controllers, and all the necessary software and peripheral equipment to teach ABB customers how to program and operate ABB industrial robots. Students who successfully complete the training earn comprehensive qualification as an ABB customer certified robot professional in the specific curriculum area of focus.

Motlow is ABB’s sixth US affiliate training facility and continues ABB’s strategic plan to establish certified training campuses throughout North America where customers have more access to comprehensive training and certification. It is expected that approximately 125 students will receive training at Motlow in 2019.

“Adding Motlow to our affiliate education program is an important step in ensuring that we prepare the workforce with the skills needed to transform productivity and keep pace with technology,” said Joe Chudy, US general manager, ABB Robotics. “The answer in creating the manufacturing jobs of the future lies in education. We must train the workforce of today and adapt education for the workforce of tomorrow.”

As the relationship progresses ABB will train and certify Motlow instructors to teach the robotics classes, providing all the required professor certification, curriculum materials and ongoing support. Beginning in August 2019 Motlow will offer its enrolled students robotics classes at the ARTC for college credit and robotics degrees. Motlow instructors will also begin teaching the ABB customer certification courses later this year.

Funding for the ARTC came from a $5.5 million grant awarded to Motlow as part of the “Drive to 55 Capacity Fund.” The primary purpose of the ARTC is to train skilled workers to support existing and new industries throughout the area as they utilize more industrial robots. Construction began in June 2018. The official opening and dedication ceremony took place April 26th, 2019.

The initial ABB customer certified classes being taught at Motlow are:

·         US420 IRC5 Programming I for Material Handling

·         US425 IRC5 Programming II for Material Handling

·         US399 RobotStudio I

In addition to its own North American training facilities in Auburn Hills, MI and San Jose, CA, ABB Robotics now has affiliate training facilities at Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham, AL; Vincennes University in Vincennes, IN; Robotics Technology Park in Tanner, AL; Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, WI; Piedmont Technical College in Laurens, SC; and now Motlow.

For more information on ABB Robotics Training please visit: new.abb.com/service/training/abb-university/united-states/robotics


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Education
ABB Robotics
Education
Motlow State Community College
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
Automotive works on its mojo
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources