Motlow State Community College now an ABB Robotics Education Affiliate

Motlow State Community College (MSCC.edu) in McMinnville, Tennessee is a new member of the ABB Robotics Affiliate Education Program. In May 2019, ABB instructors began teaching certificate training classes at the recently built Automation & Robotic Training Center (ARTC) adjacent to the Motlow campus.

The 12,500 square-foot ARTC has a dedicated ABB Robotics lab equipped with six 6-axis ABB robots and robot controllers, and all the necessary software and peripheral equipment to teach ABB customers how to program and operate ABB industrial robots. Students who successfully complete the training earn comprehensive qualification as an ABB customer certified robot professional in the specific curriculum area of focus.

Motlow is ABB’s sixth US affiliate training facility and continues ABB’s strategic plan to establish certified training campuses throughout North America where customers have more access to comprehensive training and certification. It is expected that approximately 125 students will receive training at Motlow in 2019.

“Adding Motlow to our affiliate education program is an important step in ensuring that we prepare the workforce with the skills needed to transform productivity and keep pace with technology,” said Joe Chudy, US general manager, ABB Robotics. “The answer in creating the manufacturing jobs of the future lies in education. We must train the workforce of today and adapt education for the workforce of tomorrow.”

As the relationship progresses ABB will train and certify Motlow instructors to teach the robotics classes, providing all the required professor certification, curriculum materials and ongoing support. Beginning in August 2019 Motlow will offer its enrolled students robotics classes at the ARTC for college credit and robotics degrees. Motlow instructors will also begin teaching the ABB customer certification courses later this year.

Funding for the ARTC came from a $5.5 million grant awarded to Motlow as part of the “Drive to 55 Capacity Fund.” The primary purpose of the ARTC is to train skilled workers to support existing and new industries throughout the area as they utilize more industrial robots. Construction began in June 2018. The official opening and dedication ceremony took place April 26th, 2019.

The initial ABB customer certified classes being taught at Motlow are:

· US420 IRC5 Programming I for Material Handling

· US425 IRC5 Programming II for Material Handling

· US399 RobotStudio I

In addition to its own North American training facilities in Auburn Hills, MI and San Jose, CA, ABB Robotics now has affiliate training facilities at Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham, AL; Vincennes University in Vincennes, IN; Robotics Technology Park in Tanner, AL; Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, WI; Piedmont Technical College in Laurens, SC; and now Motlow.

For more information on ABB Robotics Training please visit: new.abb.com/service/training/abb-university/united-states/robotics



