MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Education

MSSC defines national standards for skills needed to empower manufacturing resurgence

Council advises upskilled workers will ensure the resurgence in manufacturing is faster and will boost labor productivity, economic growth, and global competitiveness.

By

Latest Material Handling News

MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
WERC releases full program for annual conference
WERC announces new Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
MHI announces winners of 2022 YPN Awards
More Education

On June 1, the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) will release the 2020 “Industry 4.0” Edition of its national skill standards for production technicians.

MSSC says that, if widely adopted, these standards will help ensure that the post-COVID-19 resurgence in manufacturing is faster and will boost labor productivity, economic growth, and global competitiveness.

Based on extensive research with leading subject matter experts, MSSC has chosen nine, newly emerging “Industry 4.0” technologies to add to its national skill standards for advanced manufacturing production:  5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Additive (3D), Industrial Internet of things (IIOT), Autonomous Robots, Data Analytics, Augmented Reality, Nanomanufacturing and Advanced Materials.

These standards are the basis for a related upgrade of MSSC’s signature Certified Production Technician (CPT®) training and certification program applicable to some six million production workers in the manufacturing sector. Also, effective June 1, MSSC is making this enhanced CPT 4.0 program available fully on-line at low cost and in a short time frame.

Working at home on their PCs, students, incumbent workers or unemployed can earn the full CPT 4.0 Certification in just 6-8 weeks. A recent report by the National Student Clearinghouse, based on the history of thousands of CPT certificants, documented that a fully certified CPT technician can earn up to $45,000 annually. Most importantly, they can secure this credential in the next few months to be more employable when hiring resumes during the resurgence.

In turn, they are positioned to help companies adopt these “4.0” technologies which will enable them to be more competitive, while also improving labor productivity and filling in the persistent skills gap in manufacturing.

An industry-led non-profit, the MSSC won a national competition in 1998 under the National Skill Standards Act to serve as the voluntary partnership of industry, education and labor to define the foundational, national skill standards for front-line production work in all sectors of manufacturing. To keep pace with technological change, the MSSC updates its federally recognized standards every 2-3 years with subject matter experts. Now an American institution, MSSC delivers its services through a nationwide network of some 2600 MSSC-trained instructors and 1700 MSSC-Authorized Assessment Centers and 72 field reps in all 50 states.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Education
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Education
Manufacturing
MSSC
Workforce
   All topics

Education News & Resources

MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
WERC releases full program for annual conference
WERC announces new Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
MHI announces winners of 2022 YPN Awards
American Logistics Aid Network announces 2022 Humanitarian Logistics Award winners
MHI Industry Groups announce new memorial scholarship
More Education

Latest in Materials Handling

April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources