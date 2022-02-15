MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Murata Machinery USA expands on AGV lineup, partnering with AGVE Group

AGVE is a leading Swedish manufacturer of AGV systems and controls, and part of Murata Machinery Group

Murata Machinery USA, Inc., has expanded its logistics and automation product offerings with an extensive line of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), via a partnership with another company that is part of Murata Machinery Group. The A-Series adds seven standard base models to the existing Muratec Premex Series that are customizable for a wide range of load capacities, lift heights, navigation methods, temperature ratings, and software applications, the company added.

From their Charlotte headquarters, Murata Machinery will take over and lead all North American operations in partnership with the AGVE Group, directing day-to-day North American sales, installation, service, and marketing operations. As a member of the Murata Machinery Group, AGVE is a Swedish manufacturer of AGV systems and controls, producing more than 4,000 vehicles and 160 unique tailor-made vehicles installed worldwide since 1985.

The partnership will further build on Murata Machinery’s long track record of integrating automation and solving customer challenges, the companies noted. “Combining our AGV sales and service operations in North America into a single-unified front, enables us to offer customers exceptional storage and transport solutions and creates tremendous value for stakeholders,” said Jörgen Lindgren, President of AGVE Group, Sweden.

A-Series standard forklift to roller and lift deck vehicles can transport payloads from a few pounds to 65 tons, lift heights up to 36 feet, and operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -10 degree/F to 104 degrees/F. All navigations systems are available and multiple layers of safety features are equipped in this series, complying with ANSI/ITSDF safety and ISO 3691-4 manufacturing standards as well as Class 1 for clean factory environments. System features offer active and passive characteristics to protect people and property in the facility and effectively integrate with the existing systems, Murata Machinery stated.

“We approach each customer as a partner, helping to solve problems and increase productivity by safely automating manual handling and transportation,” said Scott Matlock, Murata Machinery, General Manager, L&A Division. “AGVs are common in Industry 4.0 settings, a high-value, easy-to-implement first step in automation. This partnership strengthens our integrated, value-added approach and expands our capabilities as a system integrator,” added Matlock.

Driverless vehicles automate a wide variety of repetitive transport and material handling tasks within manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and logistics facilities—tasks that traditionally require manual labor. Automated vehicles move single or multiple loads and transport material between processes or to and from storage. Typically, AGVs are used to replace manual forklifts for all types of loads—pallets, totes, bins, auto body parts, and coils. Vehicles can be customized to move unique load types and are quick to reroute, resulting in less downtime for the facility, according to Murata Machinery. Looking at the big picture, AGVs reduce labor needs, remove opportunities for human error and product damage, and improve working conditions, the company added.

Muratec will conduct live demos of both Muratec A-Series and Premex AGVs at Modex 2022 in Atlanta, GA from March 28-31, Booth # B7632b.


News
Events
MODEX
AGVE Group
AGVs
Autonomous Lift Trucks
Murata Machinery
Murata Machinery USA
