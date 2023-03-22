MMH    Topics     Warehouse    ProMat

Murata reveals mini-load automated storage and retrieval system

Murata Machinery USA (Muratec; Booth 2703a) announced its latest addition to Muratec’s range of automated material handling solutions for small product storage and retrieval –the new Ledger A3 mini-load is a high-density, four-tote carriage automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS).

Murata Machinery USA (Muratec; Booth 2703a) announced its latest addition to Muratec’s range of automated material handling solutions for small product storage and retrieval – the new Ledger A3 mini-load is a high-density, four-tote carriage automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS).

The Ledger A3 AS/RS is an industry-first mini-load with high-speed, simultaneous carriage loading and unloading of four totes for storing, picking, and sorting small, lightweight goods. Designed to provide maximum high-density storage and retrieval for high-throughput distribution applications, this new crane delivers double the capacity compared to a conventional mini-load AS/RS.

With twice the storage/retrieval capacity of single or twin deep storage mini-loads, this four-tote carriage solution moves up to 400 totes per hour with two (2) times more efficiency of conventional systems. Traveling at 984 ft/min (300 m/min), lifting 360 ft/min (110 m/min), with a size capacity of 13.4 in. (W), 18.9 in. (D), and 11 in. (H) maximum, stacker cranes transfer Ledger A3 size (11” x 13.4”) totes individually or four simultaneously, speeding in/out retrieval and overall throughput.

“Muratec’s Ledger A3 feeds the marketplace’s need for a high-density crane that can sort and retrieve various small loads with speed and accuracy while reducing the number of load touches. It’s perfect for applications requiring more in/out capacity and helps reduce manual labor costs,” said Scott Matlock, Murata Machinery USA, General Manager, L&A Division.

Combined with Muratec’s rail-guided, bi-directional shuttle sortation loop or “SHUTTLINER,” the Ledger A3 can operate as a highly optimal goods-to-person (G2P) system to minimize manual handling errors and boost throughput. Integrating the A3 mini-load with a SHUTTLINER that feeds a G2P solution delivers inbound and outbound picking in a single structure, saving warehouse floor space and builds long-term expansion flexibility.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.


