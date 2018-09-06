NAM and Walmart join forces for Manufacturing Day

Walmart to sponsor efforts to promote modern manufacturing and jumpstart new approaches to growing manufacturing talent.

By ·

The Manufacturing Institute, the social impact arm of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), and Walmart are joining forces to educate young people in recognition of Manufacturing Day.

The event is intended to introduce students to 21st-century manufacturing opportunities and inspire and recruit them to become the next generation of manufacturers. As a Gold-Level sponsor of Manufacturing Day, Walmart is providing substantial support for the nation’s largest one-day celebration of manufacturing, which focuses on showing young people, parents and educators the opportunities a career in manufacturing offers.

“Manufacturers need the next generation to join the team. We thank our many generous sponsors, like Walmart, who are working together to show young people the future they can create in modern manufacturing,” said NAM president and CEO Jay Timmons, who also serves as board chairman of the Manufacturing Institute. “Our industry is facing a workforce crisis—with far more jobs open than we have people to fill them. It’s a challenge all manufacturers are tackling—but it also presents promising opportunities for those looking for a meaningful, rewarding career.”

“By investing in products that support American jobs, we’re bringing new products to our stores and new jobs to our communities,” said Cindi Marsiglio, merchandising services and U.S. manufacturing, Walmart. “As a proud sponsor of Manufacturing Day, we’re celebrating those companies who are helping to facilitate broad engagement in accelerating the expansion of U.S. manufacturing.”

“Our Manufacturing Day initiative provides so many great opportunities to show young people the endless possibilities of modern manufacturing and, thanks to Walmart’s leadership, I’m confident we’ll be able to inspire even more to picture themselves in an exciting new manufacturing career. That has never been more important,” said Manufacturing Institute executive director Carolyn Lee. “Manufacturing faces an industry workforce crisis with nearly half a million jobs going unfilled today and millions more projected to go unfilled in the years to come. That’s why the Manufacturing Institute, in concert with good sponsors like Walmart, works so hard every day to promote modern manufacturing and jumpstart new approaches to growing manufacturing talent—especially through important programs like this one.”

About Manufacturing Day
First held in 2012 and organized by its founder—the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International—Manufacturing Day gives manufacturers the opportunity to address the skills gaps they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole. Learn more about Manufacturing Day and its impact this event has across the nation here.

