NAM unveils Creators Wanted campaign showcasing modern manufacturing

The National Association of Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce and education partner of the NAM, have unveiled their “Creators Wanted” campaign, an unprecedented, nationwide effort to reshape America’s perception of manufacturing and confront the industry’s growing skills gap.

By 2025, the impact of “Creators Wanted” aims to reduce the skills gap in the United States by 600,000, expand the number of students enrolling in technical and vocational schools or re-skilling programs by 25% and increase the positive perception of the industry among parents to 50% from 27% today.

As part of the campaign, the NAM announced more than $14 million in initial sponsorships from manufacturing companies for the “Creators Wanted Fund,” which will support programs and activities in 2020 and beyond to engage and interact with kids and parents in communities nationwide and support important workforce programs to inspire and drive more Americans to pursue careers in modern manufacturing.

“It’s inspiring to see the industry come together, from small family-run businesses to iconic global brands, to address these critical challenges, reshape America’s perception of manufacturing and close the skills gap. ‘Creators Wanted’ is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to leverage the manufacturing industry’s unmatched strength to confront the workforce crisis with immediate and long-term solutions,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Thanks to the generous contributions from our sponsors, we have the ability to build the talent pipeline and secure the future of manufacturing in the United States.”

The “Creators Wanted” campaign will feature an on-the-ground, interactive mobile tour designed to inspire Americans in more than 20 states to pursue high-tech, high-paying jobs in modern manufacturing. In addition, the campaign will include a year-long nationwide digital campaign to recruit new talent to the industry and host a culminating Making America Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio, in September, featuring interactive exhibits, thought leadership forums and entertainment to showcase the future of modern manufacturing in America.

The NAM also recognized sponsors of the “Creators Wanted” campaign, stressing their support in narrowing the skills gap facing manufacturing in America.

The NAM also announced that Ingersoll Rand Chairman and CEO Michael Lamach, Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr and retired Fluor Corporation Chairman and CEO David Seaton will co-chair the campaign.



