National Academy of Engineering elects Russell D. Meller

Russell D. Meller, Ph.D., has been selected a member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE). A vice president of solution design and research and development at Fortna, Meller was recognized for his distinguished contributions to engineering, specifically his large-scale distribution design and operations methodology.

Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions in the area of engineering research, practice or education. Meller joins an international field of new members and will be inducted at the official ceremony held during the NAE annual meeting in Washington, DC on October 4, 2020.



