MMH    Topics 

New CEO for AMR provider AGILOX

Helmut Schmid takes the helm at AGILOX, which offers larger format autonomous mobile robots capable of pallet handling

By

Helmut Schmid, new CEO at AGILOX
Helmut Schmid, new CEO at AGILOX

Helmut Schmid has been named the new CEO at AGILOX, a global provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) based in Austria, according to a company announcement today, succeeding previous CEO Franz Humer. Schmid will continue the AMR manufacturer’s ongoing strategy to expand its global market share, the company explained.

As the sole managing director of AGILOX, Schmid also adds three new authorized signatories to the management team, Josef Baumann-Rott, Klaus Pucher and Robert Mayer. Previously, Schmid, who was the head of Germany and Western Europe at cobot vendor Universal Robots for many years, is now taking over as CEO of AGILOX. The company’s AMR solution portfolio includes a pallet-handling AMR, and in 2021, the company added an autonomous counterbalanced forklift.

“AGILOX is a brand with a strong base and an equally high market potential,” says Schmid. “I look forward to contributing my experience to the company in order to continue to develop it profitably and position it durably on the market.”

Schmid is a specialist in growth strategies, business development, change management, internationalization, sales and marketing, AGILOX stated. In his long career, he has already founded several companies, managed them profitably and, in particular, implemented scalable business models, often developing new sales processes and implementing new go-to-market strategies in a targeted manner, the company added. The graduate aircraft engineer has also made a name for himself as co-founder of the German Robotics Association and Robotics Ventures GmbH.

“With his years of experience in the robotics environment, Helmut Schmid brings in-depth technical as well as management expertise, and now as CEO of AGILOX, can further develop the company from its excellent starting position and support our planned growth with the goal of becoming the world’s leading AMR provider,” said Dr. Thorsten Dippel, Managing Director of the Carlyle Group, which has been involved as key partner of AGILOX since June 2021.

Humer, the company’s previous CEO, is also pleased with the new top manager: “It was particularly important to us as founders that the new CEO continues AGILOX’s successfully established strategy for the future, while furthering our brand DNA,” Humer said. “In Helmut Schmid, AGILOX is getting a CEO who will develop the company progressively and keep us on the right track for the future.”

Schmid is also looking forward to the new challenge: “I am looking forward to continuing the good preparation work with the entire team and from now on, become a contributor to the AGILOX success story. Internationalization and the further expansion of the headquarters in Neukirchen near Lambach are just a few of the major topics I am looking forward to addressing.”

Humer is joining the Board of AGILOX as Executive Chairman and will prepare the company’s next strategic steps, notably in the area of product development and organization in the US market. The company’s U.S. office is located in Cumming, Ga.


Article Topics

News
AGILOX
Autonomous Lift Trucks
Autonomous Mobile Robots
   All topics

AGILOX News & Resources

AGILOX adds intelligent dolly mover to fleet of AMRs
New CEO for AMR provider AGILOX

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources