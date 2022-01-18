New CEO for AMR provider AGILOX

Helmut Schmid has been named the new CEO at AGILOX, a global provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) based in Austria, according to a company announcement today, succeeding previous CEO Franz Humer. Schmid will continue the AMR manufacturer’s ongoing strategy to expand its global market share, the company explained.

As the sole managing director of AGILOX, Schmid also adds three new authorized signatories to the management team, Josef Baumann-Rott, Klaus Pucher and Robert Mayer. Previously, Schmid, who was the head of Germany and Western Europe at cobot vendor Universal Robots for many years, is now taking over as CEO of AGILOX. The company’s AMR solution portfolio includes a pallet-handling AMR, and in 2021, the company added an autonomous counterbalanced forklift.

“AGILOX is a brand with a strong base and an equally high market potential,” says Schmid. “I look forward to contributing my experience to the company in order to continue to develop it profitably and position it durably on the market.”

Schmid is a specialist in growth strategies, business development, change management, internationalization, sales and marketing, AGILOX stated. In his long career, he has already founded several companies, managed them profitably and, in particular, implemented scalable business models, often developing new sales processes and implementing new go-to-market strategies in a targeted manner, the company added. The graduate aircraft engineer has also made a name for himself as co-founder of the German Robotics Association and Robotics Ventures GmbH.

“With his years of experience in the robotics environment, Helmut Schmid brings in-depth technical as well as management expertise, and now as CEO of AGILOX, can further develop the company from its excellent starting position and support our planned growth with the goal of becoming the world’s leading AMR provider,” said Dr. Thorsten Dippel, Managing Director of the Carlyle Group, which has been involved as key partner of AGILOX since June 2021.

Humer, the company’s previous CEO, is also pleased with the new top manager: “It was particularly important to us as founders that the new CEO continues AGILOX’s successfully established strategy for the future, while furthering our brand DNA,” Humer said. “In Helmut Schmid, AGILOX is getting a CEO who will develop the company progressively and keep us on the right track for the future.”

Schmid is also looking forward to the new challenge: “I am looking forward to continuing the good preparation work with the entire team and from now on, become a contributor to the AGILOX success story. Internationalization and the further expansion of the headquarters in Neukirchen near Lambach are just a few of the major topics I am looking forward to addressing.”

Humer is joining the Board of AGILOX as Executive Chairman and will prepare the company’s next strategic steps, notably in the area of product development and organization in the US market. The company’s U.S. office is located in Cumming, Ga.



