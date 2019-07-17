MMH    Topics     Equipment    AGVs

New chair named for MHI’s AGVS Industry Group

Carlos Milan, Manager of Business Development for MHI member company Oceaneering, will be serving as the new chair for the group.

The Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS) Industry Group is pleased to announce that Carlos Milan, Manager of Business Development for MHI member company Oceaneering, will be serving as the new chair for the group.

AGVS member companies meet regularly to review, discuss and revise the standards for design, performance and safe operation of automatic guided vehicle systems. AGVS members are committed to the development, maintenance and publishing of industry standard specifications for these systems.

About AGVS
Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS) members are the Industry’s leading suppliers of automatic guided vehicle systems. They supply systems worldwide and in virtually every major manufacturing and distribution sector. For more information visit mhi.org/agvs.


