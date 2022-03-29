New Dawn introduces increased WES functionality

During a press conference on Tuesday, New Dawn Supply Chain (Booth B7119) shared the ways in which its Horizon Warehouse Execution Systems (WES) software enables organizations to enhance—and even revitalize—their existing warehouse software’s functionality and performance.

An ability particularly vital for organizations with legacy software systems that are not supported properly, Horizon WES software determines and fills functionality gaps so users don’t have to replace existing warehouse management systems (WMS).

The WES can integrate with every type of existing WMS, as users continue to use their existing software. As a result of Horizon’s flexibility, legacy software systems can be easily integrated.

Horizon WES incorporates integrated emulators that enable organizations to run system scenarios like delivery schedule and hardware system modifications, increasing capacities and SKU growth—all functionalities that would have previously been contracted to consultants and software providers.

“Because Horizon WES is a true modular design that incorporates integrated emulators, it can be pre-configured and rigorously tested, prior to installation, too,” said Tim Krisher, VP of sales at New Dawn. “This saves organizations money, along with development and deployment time.”



